Dunedin Opens a Three Game Series with the Tampa Tarpons

May 28, 2019 - Florida State League (FSL) - Dunedin Blue Jays News Release





TONIGHT'S GAME: Dunedin welcomes the Tampa Tarpons to Jack Russell Memorial Stadium for the first of three matchups to begin the week. The D-Jays come in having won four of their last five, seven of nine, and 10 of their last 14 and hold a 2.5 game lead over second place Daytona in the FSL North Division standings.

SUCCESS AGAINST THE TARPONS: The D-Jays took two of three from the Tarpons at Steinbrenner Field back on May 8th. Tonight's contest marks the fourth of 16 matchup between the FSL North Division rivals. Including winning the FSL Co-Championship series from the Tarpons in September of 2017, the Blue Jays are 12-10 against the Tarpons including having won three consecutive series dating back to last year.

ALL-STAR NODS: Last Friday the All-Star teams in the Florida State League were announced for the North and South Divisions respectively. RHPs Graham Spraker and Brad Wilson, along with LHP Nick Allgeyer and Infielder Cullen Large were selected to represent the Blue Jays as part of the North Division Squad. The All-Star festivities will begin on Friday, June 14th followed by the Home-Run Derby sponsored by Tire Kingdom and the game on Saturday the 15th at 7:05 P.M. at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium in Jupiter, FL.

• Discuss this story on the Florida State League message board...





Florida State League Stories from May 28, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.