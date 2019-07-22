Tarpons Erase Five-Run Deficit with 5th Walk-Off Win

TAMPA, Fla.- Down by five with six outs to go, the Tampa Tarpons chipped away with two runs in the eighth before rallying for four runs in the ninth to defeat the Daytona Tortugas, 8-7, on Monday night at George M. Steinbrenner Field.

It was the biggest comeback win of the season for Tampa (16-17, 44-55), and the fifth walk-off victory. Diego Castillo capped the four-run ninth with his second walk-off RBI single of the season, extending his on-base streak to 20 games.

Wilkerman Garcia lined a double into the gap in right-center and scored on a two-out triple by Leonardo Molina in the second. Kyle Gray followed with a base hit into center, scoring Molina to give the Tarpons an early 2-0 lead.

RHP Clarke Schmidt made his third start since returning from the injured list and retired the first nine batters he faced before issuing back-to-back walks to open the fourth. Michael Beltre followed with an RBI single into center, cutting Tampa's lead in half.

Alejo Lopez hit a potential double-play groundball to second, but a run scored as Castillo misplayed the ball, allowing Beltre to take third. Bruce Yari followed with a sacrifice fly into center, putting the Tortugas ahead, 3-2.

Estevan Florial singled and stole second to begin the bottom of the third but was later picked off by RHP Mac Sceroler to end the inning. Sceroler followed with a perfect fourth before working around a one-out double by Pablo Olivares in the fifth.

Schmidt retired the side in order in the fifth and struck out Beltre to begin the sixth but left after walking Lopez. LHP Anderson Severino entered in relief and Yari greeted him with a base hit to left. A wild pitch advanced both runners into scoring position.

One out later, Lorenzo Cedrola reached on Castillo's second fielding error of the game, allowing Lopez and Yari to score. An infield single and a walk loaded the bases before Andy Sugilio walked, forcing home Cedrola before Severino escaped the frame.

In the seventh, Beltre walked, took second on a wild pitch and later scored as Yonathan Mendoza reached on a fielding error by Garcia at shortstop, giving Daytona a 7-2 lead.

Schmidt allowed four runs (two earned) on two hits in five and a third innings, walking three while striking out six on 81 pitches (50 strikes).

RHP Kyle Zurak replaced Severino and got a groundout to end the seventh. Zurak (W, 3-3) followed with a 1-2-3 eighth before working around a leadoff walk in a scoreless ninth.

RHP Connor Bennett relieved Sceroler in the sixth and retired all six batters he faced. RHP Anerys Zabala took over in the eighth and could not get one out. Olivares was hit by a pitch and took third on a hit-and-run single by Florial. Florial swiped second before Alexander Palma lined a single into center, scoring Olivares.

RHP Julio Pinto entered for Zabala and hit Steven Sensley with a pitch, loading the bases. Florial then scored on a double-play grounded into by Castillo, cutting the deficit to 7-4.

Pinto (H, 3) struck out Garcia to end the frame and returned for the ninth. Donny Sands ripped a leadoff double into the gap in left-center and Molina followed with a single to left, putting runners on the corners and bringing the tying run up to the plate.

LHP Andy Cox replaced Pinto and threw eight-straight balls, walking both Gray and pinch-hitter Oswaldo Cabrera to force home Sands. Florial then reached on an error by shortstop Jose Garcia, allowing Molina to score. Gray then tied the game as Palma reached on a fielder's choice while Florial was forced out at second.

Cox (L, 2-3) (BS, 3) then reloaded the bases by walking Sensley before RHP Dauri Moreta entered in relief. Daytona brought both the infield and outfield in as Castillo stepped to the plate with the bases loaded and one out. Castillo hit a long fly ball to left and cleared the head of left-fielder Drew Mount, scoring Cabrera to win the game.

Castillo (1-for-5, RBI) has reached base safely in 20-straight games, tying his on-base streak from 4/14-5/3. Molina (2-for-4, 3B, RBI, 2R) logged his third-straight multi-hit game. Olivares (2-for-3, 2B, R, SB) is tied for the league-lead with 15 HBPs. Garcia (1-for-4, R) extended his hitting streak to eight games. Florial (2-for-4, R, 2SB) logged his second multi-SB game.

Five of the seven Daytona (15-18, 50-48) runs were unearned due to a trio of fielding errors, including two by Castillo at second base. Tampa tallied 11 hits for its third-straight game with double-digit hits. Daytona finished 1-for-9 with RISP while the Tarpons went 5-for-15.

The series continues on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m., with RHP Miguel Yajure (6-6, 2.27) scheduled to face RHP Austin Orewiler (7-7, 3.21). Live play-by-play of the action will be available on the Tampa Tarpons Baseball Network.

