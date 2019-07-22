Mets Strike out 15 in 5-1 Win at Palm Beach

JUPITER, Fla. - The St. Lucie Mets recorded a season-high 15 strikeouts in a 5-1 win over the Palm Beach Cardinals on Monday at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium.

Mets starter Thomas Szapucki set his season highs in innings, pitches and strikeouts. He tossed five scoreless innings to earn his first FSL win. He scattered four hits, walked two and fanned nine Cardinals. He threw 77 pitches.

Marcel Renteria chipped in with two scoreless innings and two strikeouts. Andrew Mitchell whiffed a batter in the eighth and Ezequiel Zabaleta struck out the side in the ninth to end the game in a non-save situation.

Wagner Lagrange led the charge on offense from the ninth spot in the order. He went 3 for 4 with a home run and three RBI. He knocked in Manny Rodriguez for the first run of the game in the third inning after Rodriguez led off with a triple.

Edgardo Fermin went 2 for 4 with a double, two RBI and a run. Fermin brought home Jeremy Vasquez with a single in the fourth inning to make it 2-0.

Lagrange ripped his first FSL home run, a solo shot to left field, in the seventh to put the Mets up 3-0.

Matt Winaker began the top of the ninth with a triple. Fermin followed with a RBI double to make it 4-1. Lagrange later hit a two-out single up the middle to plate Fermin for the final run of the game.

Palm Beach starter Perry DellaValle made a quality start. He lasted 6.2 innings and gave up two runs on four hits. He walked two and struck out seven.

The Mets have won four of their last five games.

The Mets (22-12, 54-46) and Cardinals (10-23, 45-52) play the middle game of their series at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium on Tuesday. First pitch is scheduled for noon.

