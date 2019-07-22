Pfeifer Punches Way to FSL Pitcher of the Week Nomination

KISSIMMEE, FL: It was announced Monday afternoon that LHP Philip Pfeifer was deservedly named the Florida State League's Pitcher of the Week for the period of July 15-July 21.

The former Vanderbilt Commodore set a new Brevard County Manatees/Florida Fire Frogs franchise mark with 17 strikeouts in last Thursday night's 4-2 win against Palm Beach. He tossed eight shutout innings of three-hit baseball, facing 27 Cardinals and throwing 94 pitches.

This punch out total also was the most for an individual player in Florida State League play dating back to at least 2004.

With the performance, Pfeifer moved from T-17th to 5th in the FSL strikeout rankings, a position he still holds.

The 27-year-old has surrendered just two earned runs over his last 29 and 2/3's innings, a span of nearly five complete starts. He has won his last two assignments and has lowered his ERA to 3.58. He has walked just 21 Florida State League batters compared to the 94 Ks.

Pfeifer became the third Fire Frog this season to win an FSL Pitcher of the Week award, joining RHP Jasseel De La Cruz for the period of May 13-19 and RHP Nolan Kingham for the week of May 27-June 2.

The Fire Frogs begin a three-game road trip in Lakeland against the Flying Tigers tonight before kicking off a seven-game home stand against the Daytona Tortugas on Thursday at noon.

