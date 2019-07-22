Romero Earns Shutout in 1-0 Win over Jupiter

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. - Tommy Romero delivered the first individual shutout of the year for Charlotte Stone Crabs Monday, leading his team to a 1-0 win and a doubleheader split with the Jupiter Hammerheads at Charlotte Sports Park.

Romero (9-2) tied a season high with nine strikeouts, facing the minimum 21 batters over seven scoreless innings. He allowed two hits and one walk, but all three runners were thrown out by Charlotte (60-39, 25-8) fielders.

The only of the run of the game was scored in the top of the second inning. Stone Crabs second baseman Jake Palomaki slashed a two-out double down the left field line. The next batter was Jermaine Palacios, who pulled a double inside the third base bag to score Palomaki and make it 1-0.

In Game 1, the Stone Crabs racked up 12 hits in seven innings but lost 6-3.

Kaleo Johnson finished 4-for-4 with a double and a run scored, but also committed three errors in the field.

The Hammerheads scored four runs in the first two innings, none of which scored on base hits. Two scored on errors, one on a wild pitch and one on a groundout against Charlotte starter Shane McClanahan (5-1, 0.94). Jupiter added two more runs in the fourth on a J.J. Bleday two-run homer, his first at the High-A level.

The Stone Crabs and Hammerheads will play the third game of four on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. Michael Plassmeyer (4-2, 2.74) will make the start for Charlotte, against Jordan Holloway (2-8, 5.20) of Jupiter. Coverage begins at 6:15 p.m. on the Stone Crabs Baseball Network.

