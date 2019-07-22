Jupiter Wins Second Consecutive Hometown Series against Palm Beach

For the second straight weekend, the Hammerheads pulled off a series win against the Palm Beach Cardinals, this time capping the 3-games off with a 4-2 victory Sunday afternoon.

Florida State League All-Star Trevor Rogers made his 17th start of the season for Jupiter. The consistently impressive lefty had another strong outing, going seven innings with two runs, four hits, one walk and six strikeouts on his way to the win. The 2017 first round pick's ERA for the second half sits at an impressive 1.77, while his season ERA settled at 2.53 after today's outing.

Once again, the Hammerheads offense outdid the Cardinals. They got off to a quick start, scoring two runs in the bottom of the first, crediting Nick Fortes and James Nelson one RBI apiece.

Victor Victor Mesa knocked an RBI single in the second to bolster their lead, 3-0. The Cardinals followed with a solo homerun off Rogers in the third, but Nelson's RBI double in the fifth scored Fortes to give the Hammerheads a 4-1 lead. Palm Beach scored once more in the seventh, but the Hammerheads shut them down for the remainder of the game, making the final score 4-2, Jupiter.

Mesa finished the day going 2-4 with an RBI and a run. Nelson also had success at the plate, ending 1-2 with two RBIs.

After hitting his first professional hit last night, 2019 first round pick JJ Bleday recorded another two hits and his first professional run today. After his first two games with Jupiter, he's 3-8 with a 0.375 average.

Left-hander Alex Vesia earned the save by tossing two perfect innings to close out the game.

The Hammerheads start a seven-game road trip tomorrow, beginning with a double header in Port Charlotte at 5:30pm.

