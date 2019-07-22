Leaky Conditions Postpone Lakeland and Florida Lid-Lifter

LAKELAND, FLA.: Monday evening's series opener between the Florida Fire Frogs and Lakeland Flying Tigers at Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium was postponed due to rainy and unplayable field conditions.

NEXT UP: The clubs will play a double header for the second time this season at Publix Field on Tuesday. First pitch of game one is set for 5 p.m. The pregame show on the Fire Frogs Baseball Network fires up at 4:50.

After the short road trip, Florida will return home to play a seven-game home stand over eight days beginning on Thursday afternoon against Daytona.

