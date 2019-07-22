July 22 Flying Tigers vs Fire Frogs Game Postponed

July 22, 2019 - Florida State League (FSL) - Lakeland Flying Tigers News Release





Lakeland, FL - Today's scheduled Florida State League game against the Florida Fire Frogs at Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium has been postponed due to inclement weather. The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader tomorrow, Tuesday, July 23, at 5:00 p.m. Gates will open at 4:30 p.m. Game Two will begin approximately 30 minutes following the completion of Game One. Both games will be 7-inning contests. One ticket is good for admission to both games.

All paid tickets from Monday's game may be exchanged for any remaining 2019 Flying Tigers regular season home game. Complimentary tickets may not be exchanged. While paid tickets are good for admission to any regular season game, they are not valid for any promotion. Participation for all-you-can-eat requires the purchase of an all-you-can-eat ticket.

For more information please visit the Flying Tigers online at www.lakelandflyingtigers.com or call (863) 686-8075.

• Discuss this story on the Florida State League message board...





Florida State League Stories from July 22, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.