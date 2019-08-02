Tarpons Blank Threshers in Series-Opener, 2-0

August 2, 2019 - Florida State League (FSL) - Tampa Tarpons News Release





CLEARWATER, Fla. - RHP Glenn Otto and RHP Trevor Stephan combined for Tampa's 10thshutout of the season as the Tarpons claimed the series-opener in Clearwater, 2-0, on Friday night at Spectrum Field.

In his second game back off the injured list, Otto held the Threshers to three hits over a scoreless three and a third innings, tallying three strikeouts while throwing 31 of 45 pitches for strikes. Doing so, the 23-year-old lowered his ERA to 2.43.

Tampa (20-21, 48-59) left the bases loaded in the third before breaking the scoreless tie in the fourth off RHP James McArthur. Diego Castillo looped a single into left and took second on a balk before scoring on a double to right by Wilkerman Garcia, giving the Tarpons a 1-0 lead.

McArthur (L, 0-1) logged his longest start since being promoted to Clearwater (20-24, 56-54). The 22-year-old held Tampa to one earned run on four hits, two walks and a hit-batter while tying a season-high with five innings pitched, striking out three on 84 pitches (56 strikes).

Stephan inherited Simon Muzziotti at first base with one out in the fourth, but catcher Donny Sands caught Muzziotti stealing at second. Matt Vierling followed with a base hit to right before Stephan got Nick Maton to line out to end the frame.

After stranding a pair of singles in the fifth, and retiring the side in order in the sixth, Stephan got more help from Sands in the seventh. After a leadoff single by Maton, the runner was caught stealing by Sands during a strike 'em out, throw 'em out double-play.

RHP Michael Gomez kept Clearwater in the game, holding the Tarpons scoreless for three innings in relief of McArthur, scattering two hits and a walk while striking out three.

In the eighth, Matt Kroon lined a one-out single and took second on a groundout before attempting to score on a base hit to left by Rafael Marchan. Left-fielder Pablo Olivares fired to the plate, and Kroon was tagged out by Sands to end the inning, preserving a 1-0 lead.

Sands and Omar Carrizales hit back-to-back singles with one out in the ninth off LHP Keylan Killgore. Sands later scored as Estevan Florial reached on a two-out infield single, giving the Tarpons a 2-0 cushion.

A one-out single by Vierling brought the tying run to the plate for Clearwater in the bottom of the ninth, but Stephan got Maton to ground into a game-ending 4-6-3 double-play.

Stephan (W, 2-3) scattered seven hits over a scoreless five and two-third innings without issuing a walk, collecting three strikeouts on 52 pitches (39 strikes). The 23-year-old now has a season-long scoreless innings streak of 12 and two-third innings.

Olivares (1-for-5) singled in the seventh to extend his hitting streak to nine games. Garcia (3-for-4, 2B, RBI) logged his third three-hit game of the season.

The series continues on Saturday at 6:30 p.m., with RHP Luis Gil (1-0, 3.00) scheduled to pitch against RHP Alejandro Requena (7-8, 4.48).Live play-by-play will be available on the Tampa Tarpons Baseball Network.

• Discuss this story on the Florida State League message board...





Florida State League Stories from August 2, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.