Dunedin Opens a Series with Bradenton

ROSTER MOVES: The following roster moves have been made by the Toronto organization that reflect in changes in the Dunedin roster have been made prior to today's game:

Thursday August 1, 2019

RHP Simeon Woods-Richardson Acquired via trade with the NY Mets in exchange for Marcus Stroman on July 28

Added to the Dunedin roster on August 1

Friday August 2nd, 2019

RHP Blake Sanderson Transferred from Gulf Coast to Dunedin

RHP Connor Law Placed on the 7-day IL @ Dunedin

ABOUT YESTERDAY: Dunedin and Fort Myers split a doubleheader at CenturyLink Sports Complex in Fort Myers, FL. In game one, the Miracle secured the 3-0 victory on the strength of two run third and extra run added in the fifth. C.J. Cron homered in his rehab assignment for the Miracle while Jacob Pearson drove in a run as well. RHP Cole Sands picked up his fifth win of the season after tossing six scoreless innings and striking out seven for Fort Myers. In game two, Dunedin salvaged the doubleheader and series with a 6-2 win. RHP Graham Spraker notched his first win since July 2nd with a complete game, seven inning performance on the hill for Dunedin. The Blue Jays went on to score all six of their runs in the third picking up RBI from Christopher Bec, Cullen Large, Jesus Navarro, and Chavez Young.

TONIGHT'S ACTION: The Blue Jays return home for a three game series against the Bradenton Marauders in Clearwater this evening. Dunedin is playing an official home game for the first time in the month of August and since July 23rd. Tonight's matchup marks the 14th in the string of 16 straight games against South Division opponents. Dunedin has gone 28-25 overall against Florida State League South Division opponents in 2019.

AGAINST BRADENTON: Dunedin welcomes the Bradenton Marauders to town for the first time since April 14th. It's the first of three this weekend and the seventh of 13 matchups between the clubs. Back on the weekend of June 6th, the D-Jays snatched two wins in a three game series from the Marauders in Bradenton at LeCom Park. The Blue Jays currently hold the 4-2 season series lead between the teams.

