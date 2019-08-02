August 2nd Hammerheads Game against Fire Frogs Postponed, Will be Made up as Doubleheader

The Jupiter Hammerheads game against the Florida Fire Frogs on August 2nd has been postponed due to inclement weather. The game will be rescheduled as part of a single-admission doubleheader Saturday, August 3rd starting at 3:00pm at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium. Gatesw will open at 2:30pm.

For our Hawaiian Luau: The Hawaiian Luau will go on as scheduled, beginning at 4:30pm in the Cassidy Cool Zone.

Rainout Policy:

In the case of a postponement or cancellation due to rain of a Florida State League game, guests may bring their ticket stubs to the ticket window and exchange them for any other game that season. No refunds will be issued.

For Group Ticket refunds, Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium will work directly with the respective group leaders and handle refunds accordingly. Group tickets will not be allowed to be exchanged at the Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium Box Office. Please contact your group leader for more information.

