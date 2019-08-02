Hammerheads Avoid Rain to Sweep Daytona

After a short rain delay, the Jupiter Hammerheads swept Daytona with a close win on Thursday night, their first sweep of the year that didn't include a game cancellation or postponement.

Miami Marlins Drew Steckenrider pitched one inning to start the game. As part of an MLB Rehab Assignment, the right-handed reliever allowed just one hit and no runs in his first rehab appearance since being placed on the IL.

Hammerheads starter Will Stewart took the mound in the second, pitching 5.2 innings with eight hits, three runs and four strikeouts. The lefty earned the win, making his record 4-9 for the season.

Daytona took an early 1-0 lead in the 3rd, but once again Jupiter's bats were hot and ready for the win.

In the Jhonny Santos and Connor Scott, who went 3-5 in his third game with Jupiter, hit two singles and advanced to second and third on a wild pitch. Then, JJ Bleday hit an RBI groundout to score Santos and Jerar Encarnacion hit a soft single to center field to bat in Scott, making it 2-1 Jupiter.

Encarnacion was the only Hammerhead record and extrabase hit, with a double in the 1st. He finished the night 2-4.

Daytona responded with two runs in the top of the 6th, but the Hammerheads took advantage of a couple of errors to score two unearned runs in the bottom of the sixth, giving them the 4-3 lead they maintained until the game ended.

Taking over for Stewart, C.J. Carter pitched one a hitless, scoreless, walkless relief inning with two strikeouts. Sean Guenther wrapped up the game, throwing 1.1 relief innings with one hit and two strikeouts for the save.

The Hammerheads play the second half of their six-game homestand tonight with a series opener against the Florida Fire Frogs. First pitch is schedule for 6:30pm at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium. For tickets, visit jupiterhammerheads.com/tickets.

