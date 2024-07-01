Tarpons bats fall silent in loss to Flying Tigers

July 1, 2024 - Florida State League (FSL)

Tampa Tarpons pitcher Steven Fulgencio

TAMPA, Fla. - On Monday night, the Tampa Tarpons (3-5) fell to the Lakeland Flying Tigers (6-4) to open the month of July at GMS Field, 7-1. Tampa took the lead in the first inning before the offense was shut down for the last eight innings. Lakleand's starter, Rayner Castillo (W, 2-0), tossed five innings of one-run ball. After the first inning, Castillo did not allow a hit en route to earning the victory.

RHP Steven Fulgencio (2.2IP, 2H, 3BB, 1K) made his first start of the season for Tampa. He worked his pitch count up to 42 pitches, throwing primarily sinkers. Fulgencio kept Lakeland grounded as all eight balls put in play were in the dirt against the righty.

SS George Lombard Jr. opened the night with a 106.1 MPH single to center field. LF Enmanuel Tejeda reached on a fielding error, and then 2B Roderick Arias bounced a grounder to second base. After recording the force out at second base, Lakeland's shortstop, Kevin McGonigle, tried to throw behind Lombard Jr. at third, but the throw sailed into the stands allowing Lombard Jr. to score the first run of the night.

Lakeland tied the game in the fifth when Max Clark lined a solo shot over the wall in right-center field.

The Flying Tigers jumped ahead in the sixth. Jose De La Cruz sent his sixth home run of the season over the left field wall to give Lakeland a 2-1.

Eduardo Valencia singled to reach base for the second time in the game, in the eighth. Two passed balls advanced Valencia to third, and then Samuel Gil singled to grow Lakeland's lead to two. A single and two walks loaded the bases for Lakeland. With Clark at the plate, RHP Montana Semmel walked his third batter of the inning to force in a run. After the free pass, a wild pitch brought home David Smith, making the score 5-1 in favor of the Flying Tigers.

Valencia padded the Flying Tigers' lead with a 106.8 MPH line drive two-run homer in the ninth to make the score 7-1, which would stand as the final score.

The Tarpons will look to even up the series with a victory tomorrow. First pitch is set for 6:30 p.m. Bring your dogs and celebrate Tail Waggin' Tuesday at GMS Field.

