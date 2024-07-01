Nestor Lorant Named Florida State League Pitcher of the Week

July 1, 2024 - Florida State League (FSL)

Daytona Tortugas News Release







DAYTONA BEACH, Fla - Daytona Tortugas RHP Nestor Lorant has been named the Florida State League Pitcher of the Week for the week of June 24-30 after an outstanding performance in a victory against the Jupiter Hammerheads last Thursday.

A 22-year-old native of San Felix, Venezuela, Lorant earned his award on the back of an excellent outing in relief on Thursday night in a 10-3 victory over Jupiter. Lorant threw the final 5.0 innings of the contest, allowing a hit to the first batter he faced, but retiring the final 15 batters of the game. Lorant threw 5.0 shutout innings with just the one hit allowed, while walking none and striking out five batters as he earned his sixth victory of the season.

Lorant's outing was his third of 5.0 innings pitched this season and capped off a month of June in which Lorant earned three victories and allowed just one earned run in 21.1 innings (0.42 ERA).

On the year, Lorant is 6-2 with a miniscule 1.31 ERA in 14 games in relief, with an additional three saves. He has also logged 64 strikeouts against just 11 walks in 55.0 innings, including a ten-strikeout performance on April 19.

Lorant is the third weekly honoree and the second pitcher to be honored for Daytona this season, after Ricardo Cabrera was named Florida State Player of the Week for April 16-21 and Juan Martinez earned Pitcher of Week accolades for May 14-19.

Lorant and the rest of the Tortugas finish their nine-game homestand with three games against the St. Lucie Mets beginning tonight, July 1 at Jackie Robinson Ballpark and finishing with the Tortugas' Independence Day fireworks spectacular and celebration on July 3 at 6:35 p.m.

