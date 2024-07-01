Jupiter Falls 7-3 to Palm Beach in Monday Night Contest

July 1, 2024 - Florida State League (FSL)

Jupiter Hammerheads News Release







JUPITER, FL - In the only Monday game of the season in Jupiter, the Jupiter Hammerheads (41-35, 5-5) dropped the series opener to the Palm Beach Cardinals (42-34, 5-4) by a final score of 7-3 at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium.

After a scoreless first inning, the Cardinals were the ones that struck first in the game. With one out in the top of the second inning off of Hammerheads' starting pitcher Julio Mendez (L, 1-3), Jose Suarez hit a solo home run in his first career Single-A at-bat to give Palm Beach the early 1-0 lead. Two innings later, Palm Beach added another run thanks to an RBI single by Brayden Jobert to make it 2-0 in favor of the Cardinals.

Palm Beach continued to add to their lead with another run scored in the top of the fifth inning when Trey Paige scored on a balk from Jupiter relief pitcher Delvis Alegre which made it a 3-0 Cardinals' lead. Alegre would allow two more runs to score in the top of the sixth inning to give the Cardinals a 6-0 lead. Palm Beach capped their run production in the top of the eighth inning on an RBI triple by Paige which gave the Cardinals a 7-0 lead.

After eight innings without a run, Jupiter got the bats going trying to mount a comeback in the bottom of the ninth inning. Cristhian Rodriguez led off the frame with a walk and then Brett Roberts, on a rehab assignment from High-A Beloit, reached on an infield single and a throwing error from Palm Beach relief pitcher Augusto Calderon allowed Rodriguez to score to prevent the shutout. The very next batter Jose Devers, on a rehab assignment from Triple-A Jacksonville, hit an RBI triple to score Roberts to make it 7-2. Later in the frame when Jupiter was down to their last batter, Colby Shade hit an RBI double to score Devers to make it a 7-3 deficit but the comeback fell short as the Hammerheads dropped the series opener to the Cardinals.

Shade and Devers had two hits each and four of the six hits by Jupiter in the ballgame. Palm Beach takes a 6-4 season series lead with the victory.

Palm Beach starting pitcher Jason Savacool (W, 2-3) had a career-night on the mound as he finished with seven scoreless innings with just three hits and one walk allowed while tallying four strikeouts.

Jupiter and Palm Beach continue the "Dual of the Dean" on Tuesday, July 2nd with first pitch scheduled for 6:30 p.m. at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium. Be sure to purchase your tickets for MegaBash by clicking the links below.

