Marauders Homestand Highlights Tuesday, July 1 - Wednesday, July 3

July 1, 2024 - Florida State League (FSL)

Bradenton Marauders News Release







BRADENTON, FL - The Bradenton Marauders return home to play a mini three-game series at LECOM Park from July 1 - July 3 against the Fort Myers Mighty Mussels, the Single-A affiliate of the Minnesota Twins.

The following promotions will take place at LECOM Park during this week's homestand:

INDEPENDENCE DAY CELEBRATION PRESENTED BY LECOM (WEDNESDAY, JULY 3) - Come celebrate America's birthday at LECOM Park! The first 1,500 fans through the gates will receive a special Marauders July 4th T-Shirt and an American flag. Stick around after the game for the biggest fireworks show of the year at LECOM Park! Get to the ballpark early as well to watch the Mayor's Hot Dog Eating contest on the fan plaza over on the first base side! Gates open early at 5:00pm.

Fans can purchase tickets online at BradentonMarauders.com, over the phone at (941) 747-3031, or at the LECOM Park box office.

