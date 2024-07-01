Jordan Viars Earns Second Player of the Week Award

July 1, 2024 - Florida State League (FSL)

Clearwater Threshers News Release







With at least one hit in all six games against Bradenton, Threshers outfielder Jordan Viars has been named the Florida State League Player of the Week for the Threshers homestand against Bradenton for the week of June 25 - June 30. It is Viars' second weekly honor of the season, earning the award during the Threshers homestand from 5/28 - 6/2 against the Lakeland Flying Tigers.

Viars started his six-game hit streak on Tuesday, going 2-4 with a double, RBI, and two runs in Tuesday's loss. He recorded two or more hits in three of his six games, going 9-22 with two doubles, two home runs, three RBIs, and seven runs scored. One of his multi-hit games came on Saturday, where he homered in each of his first two at-bats, including a solo shot to lead off the game in the bottom of the first inning.

In his third year with the Threshers, Viars has enjoyed tremendous success, leading the Florida State League with a .508 slugging percentage entering the month of July and tied for second with ten home runs. He is also third in the league with a .878 OPS, tied for ninth with 36 RBIs, and tenth with a batting average of .269.

