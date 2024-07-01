Blue Jays Bang Nine Runs on 10 Hits, Down Clearwater

CLEARWATER, FL - The Blue Jays collected nine runs on 10 hits - including an RBI single from Joey Votto - to defeat Clearwater 9-4 on Monday night at BayCare Ballpark.

The win pushes Dunedin's record to 38-37 and 4-5 in the second half.

The first-half FSL champion Threshers struck first, as Kehden Hettiger lined a second inning sacrifice fly to make it 1-0.

The Blue Jays quickly responded in the top of the third inning, as Adrian Meza opened the frame with a double, and scored on Robert Robertis' RBI double to tie the game at one. Arjun Nimmala followed with an RBI single to give the Jays a 2-1 lead.

Dunedin chased Clearwater starter Mavis Graves with more trouble in the fifth inning. Victor Arias walked, Nimmala drew a hit by pitch, setting up men on first and second base for Votto. The Toronto native delivered, lacing an RBI single to center to drive in Arias - marking his first regular season hit with the Blue Jays organization.

Later in the frame, Edward Duran drove in Nimmala on an RBI single to make it 4-1.

The Threshers got one of those runs back on a Bryson Ware RBI double in the bottom of the inning against Keiner Leon.

The Blue Jays tossed three more runs on the board in the sixth, as Arias picked up an RBI single, Nimmala drove an RBI double, and Braden Barry (playing his first game since April) drove in Nimmala on a fielders choice, growing the lead to 7-2.

The Threshers hung around, ripping two solo homers - one from Hettiger against Diahan Santos on the sixth, and one from Avery Owusu-Asiedu in the eighth - but stranded the bases loaded in the seventh in their best late-game opportunity.

Dunedin tacked on two insurance runs in the ninth, as Jean Joseph blooped an RBI single to left to score Cristian Feliz and force a throwing error that scored Manuel Beltre, burgeoning the lead to 9-4.

Eliander Alcalde worked around a leadoff walk to deliver a scoreless ninth to slam the door.

The series continues Tuesday night in Clearwater at 6:30 ET. Fans can listen to the hometown call for free online at https://www.milb.com/dunedin/fans/radio.

