Late Homers Aren't Enough in 9-4 Loss

July 1, 2024 - Florida State League (FSL)

CLEARWATER, FL - Kehden Hettiger drove in two runs, including a home run in the sixth inning, but the Clearwater Threshers (47-29, 4-6) fell 9-4 to the Dunedin Blue Jays (38-37, 4-5) on Monday night at BayCare Ballpark. The Threshers look to bounce back when they return for the second game of the series on Tuesday.

Bryson Ware worked a four-pitch walk off Dunedin starter Nolan Perry to start the bottom of the second inning. He moved to third on a hit-and-run single by Jared Thomas before scoring on Kehden Hettiger's sacrifice fly to plate the first run of the game for the Threshers.

Dunedin scored two runs in the third on three hits to take a 2-1 lead. An RBI single by the rehabbing Joey Votto extended the Blue Jays lead to 3-1 in the fifth. The Blue Jays added a second run with two outs in the frame to grow their lead to 4-1.

Pierce Bennett drew a walk off Dunedin reliever Keiner Leon with one out in the bottom of the fifth. After moving to second on a balk, he scored on a two-out double by Ware that cut the deficit to 4-2.

Dunedin struck back with three runs in the sixth to take a 7-2 lead. Hettiger sent the first pitch of the bottom of the sixth over the right-field wall for a solo home run to shrink the advantage to four.

Avery Owusu-Asiedu led off the eighth with a solo home run to cut the Blue Jays lead to 7-4. Dunedin got the runs back with two in the top ninth to resume a five-run lead at 9-4. The Threshers got the leadoff man on in the ninth but couldn't bring him home as they fell 9-4 to Dunedin.

Mavis Graves allowed four runs on six hits with two walks and seven strikeouts in 4.2 innings. Brandon Beckel allowed one hit in 0.1 innings. Chase Hopewell allowed three runs on two hits with three walks and one strikeout in 2.0 innings of work. Jonh Henriquez allowed two runs (one earned) on one hit with two walks and three strikeouts in 2.0 frames

Ware has now reached base safely in a career-best eight consecutive games...Hettiger's home run in the sixth was his first at BayCare Ballpark...Saltiban now leads the Threshers with 12 steals...Bennett has drawn multiple walks in three consecutive games...Graves became the first Florida State League pitcher to reach 90 strikeouts in 2024...The Threshers continue a three-game home series against the Dunedin Blue Jays on Tuesday, July Second...First pitch will be at 6:30 PM at BayCare Ballpark...You can purchase Threshers tickets at ThreshersBaseball.com/tickets or by calling 727-467-4457...The Box Office at BayCare Ballpark is also open daily to purchase Threshers tickets...The hours are 10 AM-5 PM Monday through Friday and 10 AM-3 PM on Saturdays.

