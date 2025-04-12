Tampa Bay Rowdies vs. Loudoun United FC - Game Highlights
April 12, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Abdellatif Aboukoura scored his fifth goal of the season and Wesley Leggett also found the net to lead Loudoun United FC to a 2-1 victory against the Tampa Bay Rowdies at Al Lang Stadium as Woobens Pacius' late goal for the hosts was unable to spark a rally.
