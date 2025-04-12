Sports stats



USL Tampa Bay Rowdies

Tampa Bay Rowdies vs. Loudoun United FC - Game Highlights

April 12, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Tampa Bay Rowdies YouTube Video


Abdellatif Aboukoura scored his fifth goal of the season and Wesley Leggett also found the net to lead Loudoun United FC to a 2-1 victory against the Tampa Bay Rowdies at Al Lang Stadium as Woobens Pacius' late goal for the hosts was unable to spark a rally.
