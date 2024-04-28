Tacoma Wins Over El Paso, 9-2

April 28, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Tacoma's Nick Solak hit two home runs and drove in four in the Rainiers' 9-2 win over the El Paso Chihuahuas Saturday night at Cheney Stadium. The Rainiers have won three of the first five games of the six-game series.

The Chihuahuas' two runs came on an RBI fielder's choice by Brett Sullivan in the sixth inning and an RBI groundout by Oscar Mercado in the top of the ninth. Sullivan also hit a double in the game, his third double in his last three games.

Chihuahuas reliever Lake Bachar struck out three batters in his scoreless seventh inning and now has 17 strikeouts in 13.2 innings pitched this season. Bachar's ERA through nine relief appearances is 0.66. Seattle Mariners pitcher Bryan Woo threw 3.1 shutout innings in an MLB injury rehab start.

Team Records: El Paso (11-15), Tacoma (16-10)

Next Game: Sunday at 2:35 p.m. Mountain Time at Cheney Stadium. El Paso LHP Ryan Carpenter (0-1, 7.91) vs. Tacoma LHP Jhonathan Diaz (3-0, 1.29). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.

