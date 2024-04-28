Rainiers Win Rain-Shortened Game
April 28, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)
Tacoma Rainiers News Release
TACOMA, WA - The Tacoma Rainiers (17-10) won their fourth series of the year with a 12-5 win over the El Paso Chihuahuas (11-16) in the series finale, Sunday at Cheney Stadium.
Brian Anderson hit a sacrifice fly in the first to give Tacoma a 1-0 lead, but El Paso answered with a five-run second inning. The big hit in the inning was a bases loaded triple from Clay Dungan.
Tacoma fought back and made it a one-run game with one swing of the bat from Blake Hunt, who clubbed his first home run of the year to make it 5-4. The Rainiers scored three more runs in the third inning on an RBI double from Jason Vosler and a two-run home run from Hunt.
Leading 7-5, Anderson padded the lead with another sacrifice fly in the fourth and an RBI double from Nick Solak in the fifth made it 9-5 Rainiers. Tacoma had their third three-run inning of the game in the sixth, scoring on a solo home run from Cade Marlowe, an RBI triple from Michael Chavis and an RBI single from Vosler to take a 12-5 lead.
After the completion of the sixth inning, umpires ended the game early due to wet grounds and inclement weather, concluding the series.
POSTGAME NOTES: Blake Hunt hit a home run in each of his first two at-bats today, his first two long balls of the season. The catcher tied Tacoma's season high with five RBI, matching Samad Taylor who drove in five runs back on April 14 against Reno. Jhonathan Diaz allowed a season-high five earned runs today, allowing three hits and two walks while striking out five. He earned his league-leading fourth win of the season. Tacoma won their fourth series of the year with their win today, going a perfect 3-0 in their three series at Cheney Stadium.
Tacoma will get tomorrow off and travel to Sacramento, where they will start a six-game series on Tuesday. First pitch from Sutter Health Park is scheduled for 6:45 pm. For more information and tickets, visit https://www.milb.com/tacoma .
