Aces Outmatched by Space Cowboys in 10-5 Series Finale Defeat

April 28, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Reno, Nev. - The Reno Aces concluded the series against the Sugar Land Space Cowboys, the Triple-A affiliate of the Houston Astros, with a 10-5 loss in the series finale at Greater Nevada Field on Sunday. Despite the defeat, the Aces drew an impressive crowd of 7,111 fans, marking the highest attendance in April since 2015.

Cristian Mena turned in a solid outing, conceding three runs on four hits and one walk while punching out a season-high nine Space Cowboys. The 21-year-old now owns a 4.03 ERA and 33 strikeouts on the year, tied for first in the Pacific Coast League. He is slated to start Friday's matchup against the Las Vegas Aviators.

Tristin English and Bryson Brigman each delivered long balls in the contest. English notched his third home run of the season in the fifth inning, launching a line drive over the right field porch off Conner Greene. Brigman crushed his first home run of 2024, sending a towering shot into left field off Parker Mushinski.

The Aces will travel to Las Vegas to take on the Aviators, the Triple-A affiliate of the Oakland Athletics, for a seven-game series beginning on Tuesday, April 30 th with the first pitch scheduled for 7:05 p.m. P.T.

Aces Notables Tristin English: 2-for-4, 1 HR, 1 RBI Bryson Brigman: 2-for-4, 1 HR, 1 RBI Cristian Mena: 5.0 IP, 4 H, 3 R/ 3 ER, 1 BB, 9 K

