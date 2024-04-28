Solak Powers Rainiers to Series Lead

TACOMA, WA - The Tacoma Rainiers (16-10) scored eight runs over the first three innings, beating the El Paso Chihuahuas (11-15) by a score of 9-2, Saturday at Cheney Stadium.

Tacoma got out in front early and never looked back, scoring in each of the first three innings. They got on the board in the first on a double from Sam Haggerty followed by a ground out from Samad Taylor.

Nick Solak hit a solo home run in the second inning to make it 3-0. In the third inning, they put up a five-spot, getting a two-run double from Jason Vosler and a three-run blast from Solak.

With an 8-0 lead, Major League rehabber Bryan Woo did his part, tossing 3.1 scoreless innings. He was followed by Joey Krehbiel, who delivered 1.2 perfect innings of his own, striking out two of the five batters he faced.

Each team scored in the sixth to make it 9-1 and that is where it would stay until the ninth, when the Chihuahuas scored on an RBI groundout. Brett de Geus recorded the final three outs, earning the Rainiers a 3-2 series lead.

POSTGAME NOTES: In his second rehab appearance of the season, Bryan Woo spun 3.1 scoreless innings. The righty allowed two hits while striking out six, throwing 31 of his 49 pitches for strikes. Nick Solak hit two home runs in a single game for the seventh time in his career. The last time the utility-man had a two-home run game was exactly three years ago, on April 27, 2021.

Tacoma and El Paso will play the sixth and final game of their series tomorrow afternoon, with first pitch from Cheney Stadium scheduled for 1:35 pm. For more information and tickets, visit https://www.milb.com/tacoma.

