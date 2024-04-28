Reno Aces Welcome over 7,000 Fans to Greater Nevada Field, Highest Mark in April Since 2015 Season
April 28, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)
Reno Aces News Release
The berm is packed with spectators for the Reno Aces at Greater Nevada Field
(Reno Aces, Credit: Calvert Photography)
RENO, Nev. - The Reno Aces proudly announced a historic milestone with their highest attendance in April since 2015, welcoming a crowd of 7,111 enthusiastic fans to Greater Nevada Field on Sunday, April 28th, 2024. This momentous occasion was marked by a vibrant atmosphere, featuring over 150 furry friends for Dog Day and a heartwarming turnout of over 800 Northern Nevada Little Leaguers and their families.
The energy at Greater Nevada Field was palpable as fans of all ages gathered to support their hometown team and enjoy a day filled with baseball and community spirit. The Little Leaguers, accompanied by their friends and families, participated in a pregame parade on the Warning Track, further enhancing the festive atmosphere.
"After a remarkable turnout at Greater Nevada Field, we're thrilled to witness the unwavering support of our loyal fans and the Reno community," expressed Reno Aces General Manager and COO, Chris Phillips. "Events like Dog Day and the participation of Northern Nevada Little Leaguers highlight our commitment to fostering a family-friendly environment and strengthening our bond with the community."
Following a 6-game road trip to Las Vegas, the Reno Aces will return home on Tuesday, May 7, to face the Tacoma Rainiers, the Triple-A affiliate of the Seattle Mariners. Tickets for this exciting matchup and all future games are now available for purchase at RenoAces.com or by texting "TIXX" to 21003.
Images from this story
|
A big crowd watches the Reno Aces at Greater Nevada Field
(Calvert Photography)
|
Fans cheer the Reno Aces at Greater Nevada Field
(Calvert Photography)
|
Fans enjoy the day with the Reno Aces at Greater Nevada Field
(Calvert Photography)
|
The berm is packed with spectators for the Reno Aces at Greater Nevada Field
(Calvert Photography)
• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...
Pacific Coast League Stories from April 28, 2024
- Rainiers Win Rain-Shortened Game - Tacoma Rainiers
- Reno Aces Welcome over 7,000 Fans to Greater Nevada Field, Highest Mark in April Since 2015 Season - Reno Aces
- Chihuahuas No Match for Tacoma, Rain Sunday - El Paso Chihuahuas
- Aces Outmatched by Space Cowboys in 10-5 Series Finale Defeat - Reno Aces
- OKC Tripped up in Narrow Loss - Oklahoma City Baseball Club
- Albuquerque Pushes Past Oklahoma City, 9-7 - Albuquerque Isotopes
- Sunday's Round Rock Versus Salt Lake Game Cancelled - Round Rock Express
- April 28 Game Notes: Tacoma Rainiers vs. El Paso Chihuahuas - Tacoma Rainiers
- OKC Baseball Club Game Notes - April 28, 2024 - Oklahoma City Baseball Club
- Solak Powers Rainiers to Series Lead - Tacoma Rainiers
- Sugar Land Runs Their Way To 8-3 Win Over Reno - Sugar Land Space Cowboys
- Humphreys' Blast Lifts Bees To Wild Extra-Inning Win Over Express - Salt Lake Bees
- Tacoma Wins Over El Paso, 9-2 - El Paso Chihuahuas
- Salt Lake Outlasts Round Rock for 6-5 Win in 12 Innings - Round Rock Express
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Reno Aces Stories
- Reno Aces Welcome over 7,000 Fans to Greater Nevada Field, Highest Mark in April Since 2015 Season
- Aces Outmatched by Space Cowboys in 10-5 Series Finale Defeat
- Reno Drops Third Straight to Sugar Land in 8-3 Loss
- Walston's Dominance Isn't Enough, Reno Falls 8-1 to Space Cowboys
- Silver Sox Drop Nail Biter in Extra Innings to Space Cowboys