Reno Aces Welcome over 7,000 Fans to Greater Nevada Field, Highest Mark in April Since 2015 Season

April 28, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

The berm is packed with spectators for the Reno Aces at Greater Nevada Field

(Reno Aces, Credit: Calvert Photography)

RENO, Nev. - The Reno Aces proudly announced a historic milestone with their highest attendance in April since 2015, welcoming a crowd of 7,111 enthusiastic fans to Greater Nevada Field on Sunday, April 28th, 2024. This momentous occasion was marked by a vibrant atmosphere, featuring over 150 furry friends for Dog Day and a heartwarming turnout of over 800 Northern Nevada Little Leaguers and their families.

The energy at Greater Nevada Field was palpable as fans of all ages gathered to support their hometown team and enjoy a day filled with baseball and community spirit. The Little Leaguers, accompanied by their friends and families, participated in a pregame parade on the Warning Track, further enhancing the festive atmosphere.

"After a remarkable turnout at Greater Nevada Field, we're thrilled to witness the unwavering support of our loyal fans and the Reno community," expressed Reno Aces General Manager and COO, Chris Phillips. "Events like Dog Day and the participation of Northern Nevada Little Leaguers highlight our commitment to fostering a family-friendly environment and strengthening our bond with the community."

Following a 6-game road trip to Las Vegas, the Reno Aces will return home on Tuesday, May 7, to face the Tacoma Rainiers, the Triple-A affiliate of the Seattle Mariners. Tickets for this exciting matchup and all future games are now available for purchase at RenoAces.com or by texting "TIXX" to 21003.

