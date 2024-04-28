Salt Lake Outlasts Round Rock for 6-5 Win in 12 Innings

April 28, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

ROUND ROCK, Texas - The Round Rock Express (12-14) fell to the Salt Lake Bees (9-17) by a final score of 6-5 on Saturday night at Dell Diamond in a 12-inning marathon. The Express will look to win the series with a victory tomorrow.

Express reliever RHP Jesus Tinoco (1-1, 4.97) was charged with the loss after tossing 2.0 innings and allowing three runs with one earned run on three hits. He walked one and struck out three. Bees reliever RHP Jimmy Herget (1-2, 3.97) tossed 2.0 innings with one hit and two runs but neither was earned. He walked one and struck out one.

Along the Train Tracks:

The Bees stung early. In the second inning with 1B Willie Calhoun on third base, CF Bryce Teodosio collected an RBI thanks to an infield hit and Salt Lake led 1-0.

In the third inning, Bees 3B Jack Lopez hit a solo homer to left field and increased the lead to 2-0.

The Express scored their first run of the game in the home-half of the third inning. 1B Dustin Harris doubled and CF Derek Hill sprinted around from first base to score which cut the Bees lead at 2-1.

Salt Lake scratched another run across in the fourth inning. This time, Calhoun doubled and advanced to second on an error. SS Cole Tucker smacked a sacrifice fly to extend the lead to 3-1.

In the eighth inning, Express CF Derek Hill tied the game at three. After SS Jax Biggers walked, Hill went deep over the left field fence to tie the game.

As the game went to extra innings, neither team scored in the 10 th frame. In the 11 th inning, Salt Lake tacked a run on the board when Calhoun singled to score the automatic runner from second base, 3B Jack Lopez . In the home-half of the 11 th , C Sam Huff singled home 1B Blaine Crim and tied the game at four.

The Bees got the decisive swing of the bat in the 12 th inning. C Zack Humphreys belted a two-run home run and Salt Lake led 6-4. The E-Train answered with a run in the home-half on a sacrifice fly from SS Jax Biggers but the Bees held on for a 6-5 victory.

E-Train Excerpts:

Express LHP Danny Duffy, LHP Chasen Shreve and RHP Grant Anderson combined to throw 6.2 innings of scoreless baseball out of the Round Rock bullpen. Duffy went 2.2 innings without a hit with two walks and four strikeouts. Shreve went 2.0 innings with one hit and three strikeouts. Anderson tossed 2.0 innings of one-hit ball with two strikeouts.

Round Rock CF Derek Hill posted back-to-back three-hit games as he went 3-for-6 with a double, a home run, two RBI, two runs scored and two strikeouts.

Next up: The series concludes tomorrow at Dell Diamond between Salt Lake and Round Rock. Express RHP Shaun Anderson (1-0, 1.80) is slated to start against Bees RHP Zac Kristofak (1-0, 3.38) . First pitch is set for 1:05 p.m. CT .

