Tacoma Rainiers Game Notes: vs. Round Rock (6:05 PT)

September 21, 2022 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Tacoma Rainiers News Release







Tacoma Rainiers (68-74) vs. Round Rock Express (76-66)

Wednesday, September 21, 2022, 6:05 p.m. PT | Cheney Stadium: Tacoma, WA

RHP Konner Wade vs. LHP Kolby Allard

TURN-R-OUND: Tacoma began this season 9-23 (through May 11), but is 59-51 since. The Rainiers' low-water mark was 16 games under .500 at 28-44 on June 28. They're 40-30 since, 30-23 post-break and 38-30 in the second half.

SPREAD CRUSHERS: With season-highs six homers and 19 runs in Sunday's series finale win at Las Vegas, the Rainiers outscored 12 NFL teams in week two: IND (0), MIN (7), SEA (7), TEN (7), HOU (9), CHI (10), NO (10), PIT (14), CAR (16), DEN (16), CIN (17), NE (17). Tacoma outscored two victorious teams, New England and Denver.

IN A ROUND-A-BOUT WIN: The Rainiers have had their way with the Round Rock Express since their entry into the Pacific Coast League in 2005, the club moving back in forth in affiliation between Mariners American League West rivals Texas and Houston (club name is a homage to former Rangers and Astros Hall-of-Fame hurler Nolan Ryan, "The Ryan Express"). While Tacoma is 46-28 against Round Rock all-time, the Rainiers have won 16 of their last 22 games at Cheney Stadium against the Express, dating to 2012, and are 26-8 all-time against Round Rock at home (2-2 this season).

LOCALIZE IT: Round Rock has a local on their club, infielder Nick Tanielu, a Federal Way native and alum of the Washington State baseball program. Tanielu, in his first season in the Texas Rangers organization, had previously played against the Rainiers with Fresno (HOU, 2018) and El Paso (SD, 2021), and first played for Round Rock as an Astros affiliate in 2019. He was Houston's 14th round draft pick in 2014 (406th overall) out of Wazzu.

It's been a banner year for local products from Pierce County/southern King County visiting Tacoma; Las Vegas/Oakland INF Nate Mondou (Tacoma-born/Lake Tapps native), Albuquerque/Colorado 1B Michael Toglia (Gig Harbor) and Salt Lake/LAA RHP Janson Junk (Federal Way) have all opposed the Rainiers at Cheney in 2022.

STEALY MAN: The Rainiers lead Triple-A (by 13) with 195 stolen bases. At 45 steals, Tacoma outfielder Forrest Wall ranks second overall in Triple-A, and has the most for Tacoma in a season during the Seattle Mariners affiliation era (since 1995). Wall's previous career-high was 38 SB in 2018. Only Jimmy Sexton (56 SB, 1981 Tacoma Tigers, Oakland A's affiliate) has more steals in a single season in franchise history.

LEAD-R-BOARD: Upon his latest recall to Seattle on September 21, outfielder Jarred Kelenic ranked sixth or better in the PCL in average (.295), slugging (.557) and OPS (.922). His 32 doubles currently rank second in the league, his 53 extra-base hits tied for seventh despite not joining the Rainiers until mid-May (86 GP). An objectively incredible 51% of Kelenic's 104 hits with Tacoma this season went for extra bases (18 HR, 3 triples).

With five punchouts last night during a quality start (7.0 IP, ER), Rainiers RHP Darren McCaughan took over the league lead in strikeouts, with 137. He currently leads the PCL in both games started (27) and innings pitched (148.1). His 1.16 WHIP is second-lowest among qualified pitchers in the notoriously offensive league.

Rainiers relievers Nick Ramirez and Patrick Weigel are tied for the fifth-most appearances in the league, each with a career-high 51. Ramirez leads the PCL with 14 saves, in 17 opportunities.

THANKS KING: Rainiers hitting coach Brad Marcelino (Great Britain) and athletic trainer Michael Feliciano (Spain) are away from the club to join their respective coaching staffs for Europe's World Baseball Classic qualifying in Regensburg, Germany. The next WBC will take place during 2023 spring training, and there are two qualifying tournaments for nations that do not receive an automatic berth. In Germany, the top two finishers of the Czech Republic, France, Germany, Great Britain, South Africa and Spain advanced to the WBC.

After a 2-0 start for Spain and Great Britain, the Brits walked off the Spaniards 10-9 in 10 innings on Tuesday and qualified, Great Britain's first ever WBC bid. Spain was then defeated 3-1 on Wednesday by the Czechs in their final chance to qualify, and will miss the WBC.

Marcelino, born in Essex, England, first played in international competition for Great Britain in 1999 at age 17. He's the all-time leader in games played for the British National Team and is in the British Baseball Hall of Fame.

