Space Cowboys Mount Second-Straight Comeback Win in 4-3 Triumph

September 21, 2022 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Albuquerque Isotopes News Release







Sugar Land, TX - The Space Cowboys found themselves down by one in the sixth and for the second-straight day they plated two runs in an inning to complete a comeback victory, this time winning 4-3 Wednesday afternoon at Constellation Field.

Offensively, the Isotopes registered seven hits and two homers. D.J. Peterson and Brenton Doyle hit back-to-back round-trippers. Ezequiel Tovar, Jimmy Herron and Doyle each recorded two hits each.

The Isotopes jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the second on back-to-back blasts from Peterson and Doyle.

But the Space Cowboys tied the game in the third on a two-run dinger by Corey Julks.

Albuquerque then got a run right back on a MacIver doubleplay groundout, taking a 3-2 advantage.

Edwin Diaz then hit a two-run homer in the sixth.

Zach Neal did not factor into the decision after tossing 5.0 innings and allowing two runs on five hits, a homer and one walk with four punchouts. Matt Dennis was charged with the loss and a blown save after allowing the tying and go-ahead runs.

Topes Scope: - Peterson and Doyle's back-to-back round-trippers marked the 11th time this season a pair has hit consecutive homers-the most in team history. Peterson has been a part of the last two occurrences (Sept. 7 vs. El Paso, GM2).

-With Peterson's homer, he became the fourth Isotopes this season with 20 homers (Pérez, 28; Bernard, 20; and Sean Bouchard, 20). The 2019 season is the only other time four Isotopes hit at least 20 in a season (Sam Hilliard, 35; Roberto Ramos, 30; Pat Valaika, 22; and Drew Weeks, 20).

-With the loss, the Isotopes have tied the 2015 team for the most losses in a season (82).

-Peterson also cracked the 20-homer mark for the second time in his career. He hit a combined 31 four-baggers in 2014 between High-A and Double-A.

-Tovar registered his third multi-hit effort in five games with the Isotopes. He has a hit in four of five games while reaching base safely in every contest.

-Herron extended his on-base streak to 12 games with his tenth multi-hit effort of the year and fifth during the 12-game stretch. During the streak, he's hitting .366 (15-for-41) three doubles, a triple, three homers, six RBI and six walks.

-Doyle smacked his first Triple-A clout and his 24th between Double-A Hartford and Albuquerque. Recorded first multi-hit effort with Albuquerque and 29th of the year.

-Albuquerque has 229 homers on the year-the second-most in all of pro ball (New York Yankees, 231).

-Neal has allowed at least one homer in five-straight starts. He has also relented a homer in 18 of 21 starts. He completed 5.0 innings for the 12th time this season.

-MacIver drove in his first RBI at Triple-A with his groundout in the fourth (second career Triple-A game).

-Albuquerque has allowed 1009 total runs this season-the most in a season in MiLB since 2007 when the High Desert Mavericks allowed 1,085.

-The Isotopes were charged with their 32nd blown save of the season-second-most in the PCL behind El Paso (34).

-Albuquerque is 23 games under .500-the furthest below .500 in team history, surpassing the old mark of 21 from 2019.

-The Isotopes are 20.5 games back of first place-the second-most games back of first place in team history (2019, 23.0 games back).

-Albuquerque is 15-20 in one run ball games and 7-17 on the road. The Isotopes have also lost four one-run contests since Sept. 7 and two-straight.

On Deck: The Isotopes and Space Cowboys will play game three of the series Thursday at 6:05 pm MST. Albuquerque is expected to send Karl Kauffmann to the hill while Sugar Land is slated to start Forrest Whitley.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from September 21, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.