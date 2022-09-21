Julks and Diaz Go Yard as Space Cowboys Win Fourth Straight

September 21, 2022 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Sugar Land Space Cowboys News Release







(SUGAR LAND, Texas) - Corey Julks and Edwin Diaz each homered Wednesday afternoon, helping lead the Sugar Land Space Cowboys to a 4-3 win over the Albuquerque Isotopes at Constellation Field.

The win was the fourth straight for the Sugar Land Space Cowboys, matching their longest home winning streak of the season.

Julks tied the game at 2-2 in the third with his 29th home run of the season. He leads the Space Cowboys and is tied for fourth in the Pacific Coast League in home runs. Over his last 11 games, Julks has hit .333 (15x35) with four home runs and 10 RBI.

Marty Costes came around to score on Julks' homer and finished the day 3-for-4 with a trio of singles and a stolen base.

Albuquerque regained the lead in the fourth after scoring on a ground-ball double play. Diaz gave the Space Cowboys the lead for good on the afternoon with a two-run homer to straightaway center in the sixth, which traveled 424 feet. It was Diaz's third homer since being assigned to the Space Cowboys from Double A Corpus Christi and his 12th combined of the year.

i Paredes each tossed scoreless innings in relief to finish out the game.

Dubin picked up the win, striking out two batters in direct relief of starter Chad Donato. Paredes logged his 10th save of the year with a perfect ninth. Paredes has not allowed a hit, run or walk in his last five outings, spanning five innings pitched, striking out nine batters over that span.

Joe Perez made his Triple A debut with a start at third base and went 2-for-3 with a pair of singles.

The Space Cowboys and Isotopes continue their six-game series at 7:05 p.m. on Thursday night at Constellation Field.

