Chihuahuas Rally past Oklahoma City to Reclaim Sole Possession of First

September 21, 2022 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - El Paso Chihuahuas News Release







The El Paso Chihuahuas trailed 7-1 in the fourth inning Wednesday afternoon but came back to win 9-8 over the Oklahoma City Dodgers. The Chihuahuas are now in first place by one game over the Dodgers with four head-to-head games remaining in the series and seven games left in the regular season for both teams.

El Paso designated hitter Brandon Dixon went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in the first inning, his 11th Triple-A home run of the season, with all 11 coming in the last 18 games. Chihuahuas right fielder Taylor Kohlwey went 2-for-3 with a triple, an RBI and a walk and he's reached base three times in each of his last three games.

El Paso hit four doubles Wednesday and the team leads all of Minor League Baseball in doubles with 320. The Chihuahuas are now 55-25 when scoring first this season. The Chihuahuas have won six of the eight games on their current homestand and have won 15 of their last 19 games overall.

Team Records: Oklahoma City (80-63), El Paso (81-62)

Next Game: Thursday at 6:35 pm Mountain Time at Southwest University Park. Oklahoma City RHP Jon Duplantier (5-3, 5.00) vs. El Paso LHP Jay Groome (2-2, 3.48). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from September 21, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.