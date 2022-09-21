15th Annual Brewfest at Sutter Health Park Set for September 30

September 21, 2022 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Sacramento River Cats News Release







West Sacramento, Calif. - Just because the baseball season is almost over, doesn't mean the fun and craft beer will be drying up at Sutter Health Park.

Following the conclusion of the River Cats' season on Sept. 28, Sutter Health Park will host its 15th Annual Brewfest on Friday, Sept. 30 from 6:30-10 p.m. (PT).

Beer lovers can enjoy five-ounce unlimited tastings of over 40 craft breweries, great food options, fun vendors like Off the Chain Bike Bus Tours and Flat Stick Pub, and live music from the Rod Stinson Band, all while strolling the lush field.

Favorites like New Glory Craft Brewery, Jackrabbit Brewing Co., and Third Street Aleworks are all signed on to take the Sutter Health Park field for your enjoyment. In addition to beer, select breweries are slated to bring hard kombuchas and ciders.

Don't want to wait? Purchase an exclusive VIP ticket ($85) while supplies last, which in addition to an hour earlier entry (5:30 p.m.), comes with a gourmet buffet featuring some great beer bites like carved tri-tip, pulled pork sliders, Bavarian pretzel bites, and more.

General Admission ($55) tickets, which include a souvenir tasting cup and unlimited tastings, and Designated Driver ($15) tickets, which come with a souvenir soft drink cup and unlimited refills, may be purchased at rivercats.com. Be sure to purchase in advance to avoid the price-bump for day-of purchases.

Head to rivercats.com or sutterhealthpark.com to purchase tickets, find a list of participating breweries, and more.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from September 21, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.