Dodgers Knocked from First by El Paso Rally

September 21, 2022 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Oklahoma City Dodgers News Release







The El Paso Chihuahuas scored eight runs between the fourth and fifth innings to come back and beat the Oklahoma City Dodgers, 9-8, Wednesday afternoon at Southwest University Park, regaining sole possession of first place in the PCL's East Division with seven games remaining in the regular season. The Chihuahuas (81-62) took a 1-0 lead in the first inning with a solo homer by Brandon Dixon. The Dodgers (80-63) ripped off six runs in the third inning, as each of the first seven batters reached base. Drew Avans tied the game with a RBI single, and Kevin Pillar gave the Dodgers a 3-1 lead with a two-run single. Edwin Ríos stepped up next and hammered a three-run homer off the scoreboard in right-center field to make it 6-1. The Dodgers added a run in the fourth inning with a RBI groundout by Ryan Noda before things turned south. The Chihuahuas scored four runs in the bottom of the fourth inning, including a three-run homer by Matthew Batten. Four more runs scored in the fifth inning as El Paso collected four extra-base hits during the rally to go-ahead, 9-7. Avans provided his second RBI single of the day in the sixth inning to cut the lead to one run. Even though the OKC pitching staff kept the team within one run for the remainder of the game, the Dodgers could not advance the potential tying run any closer than second base.

Of Note: -With Wednesday's loss, the Dodgers fell one game behind El Paso for first place in the PCL East Division standings with four games remaining in the current head-to-head series and seven games remaining in the regular season. The Dodgers currently own a 12-11 edge in the season series against the Chihuahuas, who snapped a four-game losing streak against the Dodgers.

-The Dodgers' five-game win streak came to an end. It was the team's third winning streak of five games this season, but the team still has not had a six-game winning streak since July 2019. Going back to last season, the team has lost in each of its last five attempts at a six-game win streak.

-The Dodgers saw a four-game streak scoring at least 11 runs come to an end, but they did score at least eight runs for a for a fifth straight game (58 runs) and at least six runs for a sixth straight game (64 runs). The Dodgers also collected at least 11 hits for a sixth straight game for a total of 79 hits. Of the 79 hits, 34 have gone for extra bases, including 17 home runs.

-The Dodgers have homered in seven straight games, although their streak of six straight games with two or more homers ended Wednesday. They have 23 homers over the last nine games after hitting just two homers through the first nine games of September.

-Edwin Ríos went 2-for-5 with a team-high three RBI, hitting a three-run homer in the third inning. Over the first eight games of the current road trip, Ríos is 9-for-32 with two homers, three doubles and nine RBI. He has collected an extra-base hit in each of the last three games...The home run was the 58th of Ríos' Oklahoma City career, breaking a tie with Scott Sheldon for second place on the career home runs list during OKC's Bricktown era (since 1998). He is now two home runs away from tying Jason Hart's 60 career home runs.

-Ryan Noda drew three walks, picked up a RBI and scored a run. It's the second time in four games Noda drew three walks, as he leads the PCL with 87 walks this season. Noda set a new team single-season walks record during the Bricktown era, surpassing Cliff Brumbaugh, who drew 85 walks in 2000... Over the last three games, Noda is 5-for-10 with two home runs, a double and five RBI while reaching base in 11 of 16 plate appearances.

-Drew Avans recorded his third straight multi-hit game, going 2-for-4 with a walk, two RBI, two runs and two stolen bases. Over the last three games, Avans is 8-for-15 with two extra-base hits and seven RBI.

-Kevin Pillar opened a rehab assignment Wednesday, going 1-for-4 with a two-run single, and he played seven innings in left field during his first game action since June 1. Pillar underwent surgery to repair a fractured left shoulder June 7.

-Jake Amaya went 1-for-5 with a double. He is currently on a six-game hitting streak, going 10-for-27 with two home runs, two doubles and eight RBI. He has hit safely in 19 of his last 21 games, going 31-for-79 (.392).

-Michael Busch hit his 30th double with OKC this season and his 67th overall extra-base hit this season between OKC and Double-A Tulsa. He's hit safely in seven straight games, going 11-for-33 with four doubles, three homers, nine RBI and 11 runs scored.

-Wednesday marked the fourth time this season the Dodgers scored at least eight runs but lost. Three of those four defeats have occurred in El Paso, including the two most recent instances. Before Wednesday, the Dodgers last lost when scoring at least eight runs during an 11-8 defeat July 1. The Dodgers also lost for the second time this season in a game they led by six runs. During a game July 28 at home - with the Dodgers also aiming to extend a winning streak to six games - OKC led 6-0 against Sugar Land before the Space Cowboys won, 12-7.

What's Next: The Dodgers and Chihuahuas continue their key series Thursday at 7:35 p.m. CT at Southwest University Park as the top two teams in the PCL East Division compete down the stretch for the division title. Live radio coverage of each OKC Dodgers game begins 15 minutes before first pitch on AM 1340 "The Game," 1340thegame.com and through the free iHeartRadio or MiLB First Pitch apps. All OKC Dodgers games are also available streamed live on MiLB.TV with a subscription.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from September 21, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.