Space Cowboys Game Notes vs. Albuquerque

VIVE LA JP: JP France has logged a 2.88 ERA (13 ER/40.2 IP) through his 16 relief appearances this season and logged his third save of the year in Tuesday's win. Over his last 10 appearances (only one not coming in relief), France has recorded a 1.42 ERA (3 ER/19.0 IP) and has struck out 25 batters over that span.

SEEING 20/20: Over his last 10 games, Corey Julks has hit .317 (13x41) with three home runs and eight RBI. Julks has 28 home runs and 21 stolen bases on the season, becoming the first player in Sugar Land history with 20 home runs and stolen bases in a single season. He is one of three Triple A players that has put together a 20/20 season thus far. Julks leads the Space Cowboys and is tied for fourth in the Pacific Coast League with 28 home runs. He also leads all Astros minor leaguers with his 28 home runs.

WHERE TO FIND US: Beginning in 2022, all 150 Space Cowboys games can be heard on ESPN 92.5 FM (Gow Media). An audio streaming link is also available at slspacecowboys.com. All Space Cowboys games can be seen on MiLB.TV. Longtime Houston broadcaster Gerald Sanchez returns as the play-by-play voice of the Space Cowboys.

