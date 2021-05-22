Tacoma Rainiers Game Notes - May 22, 2021 at Round Rock Express

May 22, 2021 - Triple-A West League (AAA West) - Tacoma Rainiers News Release







Tacoma Rainiers (6-8) vs Round Rock Express (10-4) Saturday, May 22, 2021 | Cheney Stadium - Tacoma, WA

LHP Héctor Santiago (0-0, 4.00) vs. RHP Sam Gaviglio (1-0, 3.97)

BACK TO WINNING WAYS: The Rainiers got back into the win column Friday night against Round Rock, 6-1. Starting pitcher Darren McCaughan tossed a gem, pitching 6.0 innings of 1-run and 2-hit baseball while striking out 6 Express hitters in the process. Right-handed relief pitchers Reid Morgan and Travis Kuhn combined for 3.0 shutout innings in relief, closing the door as they did not allow a single baserunner.

The Tacoma offense set the tone early with a 1st inning solo home run from catcher Cal Raleigh and a 2nd inning 3-run blast form second baseman Joseph Rosa, his first of the season. Jantzen Witte lined a 2-RBI single to left field in the 3rd inning to extend the lead to 6-1, which was the final scoring of the evening.

INSERT WITTE HEADLINE HERE: Third baseman Jantzen Witte went 2-for-4 with 2 RBI Friday night and now has a 7-game hitting streak dating back to May 14. The TCU product is 10-for-28 (.357) over that stretch and has improved his season batting average from .217 to .294.

TRAMMELL DOING SWELL: OF Taylor Trammell extended his hitting streak to a Rainiers season high 8 games on Friday, going 1-for-4 with a double in Tacoma's victory. Through 8 games since being optioned from Seattle, Trammell is 17-for-35 with 4 HR, 14 RBI, 6 R, 2 BB and 1 SB. Trammell has a .486/.500/.943 slash line with Tacoma and has recorded 2 or more hits in 5 of his 8 games played with the Rainiers.

TRAMMELL TOPS THE CHARTS: Since his first game with Tacoma on May 13, OF Taylor Trammell leads all Triple-A hitters in batting average (.486), hits (17), home runs (4), RBI (14), total bases (33), slugging (.943), and OPS (1.443). Additionally, he ranks second in extra-base hits (8).

On May 17, Trammell tied a career high with 5 RBI (8/22/17 with Single-A Dayton) and hit a 3-run blast, giving him home runs in 3 straight games for the first time in his career. His current 8-game hitting streak now gives him sole possession of Tacoma's longest of the season, passing Donovan Walton (7).

FRALEY'S RETURN TO TACOMA: OF Jake Fraley was sent to Tacoma on a Major League rehab assignment ahead of Thursday's game vs. Round Rock. Fraley went 1-for-3 with a walk, stolen base, and scored a run in his first appearance.

The outfielder, who made his Triple-A debut with the Rainiers and played 38 games with Tacoma in 2019, was added to Seattle's 10-day IL with a left hamstring strain on 4/7. In 5 MLB games this season, Fraley has 8 BB and a .526 OBP.

CONTACT SPORT: Entering Saturday, Tacoma hitters have been struck out 128 times, tied with Albuquerque and El Paso for the 4th fewest in both the Triple-A West and the minor leagues overall. 14 of 18 Tacoma hitters this season have struck out 9 or fewer times.

MAKING THE MOST OF R CHANCES: The Rainiers are batting .284 (48-for-169) with runners in scoring position. Hitters have 70 RBI in such situations, 3rd most in the league. Tacoma ranks 4th in the league in average, but leads the Triple-A West with 158 at-bats and is tied for second with 48 hits with ducks on the pond.

STRIKEOUTS GALORE: Tacoma pitchers currently lead the Triple-A West with 166 strikeouts. Round Rock ranks 2nd in the league with 159 through 14 games.

Rainiers hurlers have recorded double-digit strikeout totals in 11 of their 14 games this season, and have struck out at least 12 batters in 9 contests including Friday (12 SO).

WHIP IT GOOD: Tacoma pitchers rank 4th in the league with a 1.36 WHIP, trailing frontrunners El Paso (1.33), while Rainiers starters lead the circuit with a 1.26 WHIP.

FAMILIAR FACES: Four Rainiers on the current roster played with Tacoma in 2019, including RHP Darren McCaughan (9 GS), outfielders Eric Filia (35 G), Luis Liberato (1 G) and rehabbing outfielder Jake Fraley (38 G). 2019 Opening Night starting pitcher Erik Swanson (recalled by Seattle on 5/2) was on Tacoma's announced Opening Night roster.

Triple-A West League Stories from May 22, 2021

