Aces Notes

Starting HOT:

Blake Lalli has opened with an 11-3 record in his first 14 games, the best record in franchise history through 14 games. The first-year manager has only lost back-to-back games once this season.

It's the Most Wonderful Time for a Beer:

Seth Beer has been on a tear to start his Triple-A career, slashing .316/.385/.596 to go along with 18 hits, three homers, seven RBIs and 12 runs scored.

Of his 17 hits, Beer has recorded a league-leading 10 extra base hits.

Beer has ripped seven doubles in 13 games this season, ranking second in Triple-A West.

In the seventh inning or later, the Aces' first baseman has been clutch, posting a .389 batting average with seven hits, six runs and five RBIs.

Not in the PCL anymore...:

Aces starters sport a league-best 3.95 ERA thrrough 13 games in 57.0 innings of work (the second best in the league). The starters have held opposing hitters to a .226 average as well, which also leads the league.

Josh Green picked up his second win of the year in the May 13 contest, allowing no

runs on four hits and striking out four batters. The right-hander ranks second in Triple-A West with a 0.82 ERA while striking out seven in 11.0 innings of work.

Zach Lee registered a no-decision on May 14 after going six strong innings and giving up just three base knocks. The Aces' pitcher ranks inside the top five with a 1.00 ERA among starters.

Alex Powers has yet to allow a hit in his three appearances, boasting a 2-0 record with a 0.00 ERA and a pair of strikeouts in 4.1 innings of work since being signed on May 13.

Of the 21 pitchers to make an appearance for Reno this season, 10 have an ERA under four and a WHIP under 1.50

Buch-ending the game:

Reliever Ryan Buchter has emerged as the Aces go-to closer, closing a league-leading five games this season. Buchter is tied for the league-lead in appearances as well, coming in in eight games. In 7.2 innings of work, Buchter owns a 3.52 ERA with 10 strikeouts.

Down, but Not Out:

The Aces have stormed back in the second half of the contest in four games this season, storming back to either tie the game or take a commanding lead. Reno's effort on May 15 against Las Vegas did both as the team erased a six-run Aviators' lead to win, 10-7.

On May 14, Reno slashed a five-run deficit with a six-run eighth inning against the Aviators to take an 8-5 advantage in favor of Reno.

The Aces are the scariest team after the sixth frame, leading all of Triple-A with a .331 batting average and 13 doubles. The team's batting average in late-game situations is second across the four levels of minor league baseball, trailing just High-A Eugene Emeralds (.337).

Reno has posted a league-leading .328 batting average when trailing, while also scoring a Triple-A West second-best 28 runs after being down in a game.

On the flip side, the team also holds the division lead when ahead in batting average (.338) and home runs (12).

Offensive Prowess:

The Aces' bats have come out swinging to start the 2021 campaign, registering a Triple-A West-leading seven triples and 102 runs scored through 14 games.

The team also ranks second in the division with 33 doubles and 136 hits.

Reno sits in the third-spot among Triple-A West teams with 20 home runs and a .290 batting average.

The Aces have outscored their opponents, 102-69, this season.

One of three teams in all of Minor League Baseball to register at least one stolen base and have yet to be caught stealing, with 12 straight successful swipes. The other two teams have combined for five.

