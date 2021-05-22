Aviators Ride 9-Run Seventh Inning to 12-6 Blowout of Bees

May 22, 2021 - Triple-A West League (AAA West) - Las Vegas Aviators News Release







For six innings Friday night, the Aviators and Salt Lake Bees did the unthinkable: They engaged in an old-fashioned pitchers' duel, which has been a rarity since Las Vegas Ballpark opened in April 2019.

Then came the seventh inning, and with it, a little bit of history.

After surrendering three runs (and the lead) in the top of the seventh, the Aviators sent a season-high 12 batters to the plate in the bottom of the inning and exploded for nine runs, the most the team has scored in a single inning at Las Vegas Ballpark. The late-game offensive eruption carried Las Vegas to a comfortable 12-6 victory before a season-high, limited-capacity crowd of 5,235.

In doubling up the Bees (5-9) for the second straight night, the Aviators - who cruised to a 16-8 win in Thursday's series opener - picked up their sixth consecutive home victory. Even more impressive: They came from behind to win all six games.

As was the case Thursday, when six players collected multiple hits, it was a total team effort for the Aviators (8-6). This time, seven guys in the lineup had multi-hit games, led by right fielder Buddy Reed (3-for-4, two doubles, walk, three runs, two RBI) and first baseman Frank Schwindel (3-for-4, walk, two runs, two RBI).

Prior to the wild seventh inning, Aviators starting pitcher Paul Blackburn looked like he was a shoo-in for player-of-the-game honors. The veteran right-hander was brilliant, allowing just four baserunners (a hit batter, walk, single and home run) over six innings. His only hiccup came in the top of the third, when Bees first baseman Jon Jay reached on a leadoff single and designated hitter Brennon Lund followed with a home run that landed on the swimming pool deck in right-center field to give Salt Lake a 2-0 lead.

Rather than dwell on that mistake, Blackburn immediately regrouped and retired the final 12 batters he faced on just 55 pitches.

While Blackburn was mowing down the Bees after surrendering Lund's homer, the Aviators chipped away at the 2-0 deficit, scoring a run each in the third, fifth and sixth innings to take a 3-2 lead. Then came the madness in the seventh.

Facing Aviators reliever Brian Schlitter, Salt Lake plated three runs in the top of the inning to grab a 5-3 advantage that didn't last long, as the comeback kids once again did their thing - and did it quickly.

The Aviators' first six batters reached base safely (all against Salt Lake reliever James Hoyt), and all six came around to score, the last on Skye Bolt's sacrifice fly, which was the first out of the frame.

Among the other highlights in a half-inning that lasted nearly 30 minutes:

- The first 11 Aviators who came to the plate either recorded hit, scored a run or drove in a run - with Reed, Schwindel, Mikey White, Pete Kozma and Jacob Wilson doing all three. In all, seven different Aviators picked up at least one RBI in the inning.

- Las Vegas tallied eight hits - including two triples (by Wilson and White) and two doubles (by Carlos Perez and Reed) - one walk and one hit batter, with the latter bringing home the first of the nine runs. After Hoyt loaded the bases, he beaned Peña in the helmet with his first pitch. It was the second time in as many nights that Peña picked up an RBI on a bases-loaded hit-by-pitch.

- After Bolt greeted Bees reliever Austin Warren with his sacrifice fly, four of the next five batters reached base and three of them scored.

- With Kozma on first base following his second single of the inning, the wackiness finally ended when Austin Allen - who pinch hit for Cody Thomas ... who pinch ran for Peña after the latter was beaned - grounded out sharply to Jay at first base.

When all was said and done, the Aviators turned a 5-3 deficit into a 12-5 lead and they coasted from there to their sixth consecutive home victory.

GAME NOTES: Besides Reed and Schwindel, Kozma (2-for-5, run, RBI), Bolt (2-for-3, walk, two RBI), Wilson (2-for-5, triple, run, two RBI), Perez (2-for-4, walk, run) and White (2-for-5, two runs, RBI) finished with multiple hits. ... Kozma extended his hitting streak to eight in a row and has now hit safely in 10 of the 12 games he's played this season. ... Schwindel has hit safely in five in a row and leads Las Vegas with a .357 batting average. ... Bolt has hit safely in 11 of 13 games, including six of the last seven, and is now batting .341. ... Peña, who left the game for precautionary reasons but is fine, followed up his seven-RBI performance Thursday with another two on Friday. The veteran catcher/designated hitter now has 12 RBI in his last four games. ... The Aviators have tallied 28 runs on 36 hits in the first two games of this series. During their six-game home winning streak, they've scored 64 runs. ... Las Vegas failed to score a first-inning run for the first time in seven home games. ... Despite his struggles in the sixth, Schlitter (1-0) picked up his first victory of the season. ... Jay, who homered in the top of the ninth, and Lund accounted for the bulk of the Bees' offense, combining to go 5-for-7 with two homers, four runs and all six RBI. The rest of Salt Lake's lineup went 3-for-27.

TRANSACTION ACTION: Turns out the Aviators were short a relief pitcher during Thursday's 16-8 rout of Salt Lake. That's because in the first inning, right-hander Cam Bedrosian received word that the Oakland A's (the Aviators' parent club) had selected his contract and promoted him to the big leagues.

Bedrosian began this season with the Cincinnati Reds but was released on April 17 after compiling an 11.12 ERA in six relief appearances. He subsequently signed a minor league free-agent contract with Oakland and was assigned to Las Vegas, where he was outstanding, tossing five scoreless innings in four relief appearances.

To make room for Bedrosian on their roster, the A's optioned left-handed reliever Adam Kolarek to the Aviators. When Kolarek arrives in Las Vegas, he will be the team's second southpaw pitcher, joining A.J. Puk, who is on a rehabilitation assignment.

ON DECK: The Aviators will try for their third straight win over the Bees on Saturday at Las Vegas Ballpark. Brian Howard (0-0, 4.86) is slated to make his third start of the season for Las Vegas, while Salt Lake will counter with fellow right-hander Jake Faria (0-1, 6.10). First pitch is at 7:05 p.m.

Catch every Aviators game throughout the season on Raider Nation Radio 920-AM, and follow us on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook @AviatorsLV.

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A West League message board...





Triple-A West League Stories from May 22, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.