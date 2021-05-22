Las Vegas Takes Game Two

May 22, 2021 - Triple-A West League (AAA West) - Salt Lake Bees News Release







The Las Vegas Aviators rallied to score nine runs in the seventh inning for a 12-6 win over the Salt Lake Bees on Friday night. The Bees plated three runs in the top of the seventh on an RBI single by Jon Jay and a two run double by Brennon Lund to take a 5-3 lead, but Las Vegas sent thirteen batters to the plate with the first eight all reaching base and eventually scoring with Frank Schwindel giving the Aviators the lead with a two run single.

Salt Lake starter Thomas Pannone had a solid outing, as he allowed just three runs, two of which were earned, on seven hits in five and two-third innings with two strikeouts. It was the Bees' bullpen that faltered, allowing the nine runs in the seventh. Lund, who starred at Bingham and BYU, led the Bees with two hits, his third homer of the season and a double, with four runs batted in. Jon Jay added three hits, including his first home run as a Bees, with two RBI. Kean Wong went 0 for 4 to snap his twelve game hitting streak.

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A West League message board...





Triple-A West League Stories from May 22, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.