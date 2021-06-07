Tacoma Rainiers Game Notes - June 7, 2021 vs. Salt Lake Bees (6:05 p.m. PT)

Tacoma Rainiers (14-13) vs. Salt Lake Bees (11-16)

Monday, June 7, 2021 @ 6:05 p.m. PT | Cheney Stadium - Tacoma, WA

RHP Logan Verrett (2-0, 1.42) vs. RHP Jaime Barria (0-1, 5.59)

COMING OUT HOT: Tacoma pushed 5 runs across in the first two innings to hold off Salt Lake on Saturday night for a 5-4 victory. After an early 1-0 deficit, 2B Shed Long Jr. hit the first home run of his rehab assignment to tie the game up in the bottom of the 1st. 1B Jantzen Witte followed that up with 2 outs in the frame as he hit a 2-RBI bloop single that widened the gap to 3-1. A 2-RBI double from CF Dillon Thomas in the 2nd inning provided the Rainiers with the insurance runs that proved to be the difference in the game.

Relief pitchers Justin Grimm, Wyatt Mills, Williams Jerez, and Jimmy Yacabonis combined to pitch the last 6 1/3 innings, allowing just 1 run on 3 hits and striking out 9 in the process. Yacabonis pitched the 9th and surrendered a solo home run to Luis Renfigo to bring the score to 5-4, but then retired the side to earn his second save of the year.

RAIN, RAIN, GO AWAY: Sunday's game was postponed due to inclement weather. The game will be made up July 15th with a doubleheader consisting of two 7-inning games when Salt Lake comes back to Tacoma.

R CITY SLUGGERS: Shed Long's 1st innnig bomb Saturday night gave Tacoma home runs in each of their last 14 games. The 32 big flies during that stretch are the second most in affiliated pro baseball (Omaha, 36).

14 Rainiers have hit home runs over the last 14 games, Cal Raleigh and Luis Torrens leading the team with 5 longballs apiece.

GET YOUR STREAK ON: Tacoma's 14-game home run streak is the longest active streak in the Triple-A West and ties the club's longest since May 11-25, 2012. The Rainiers team record since 2005 is 17 straight games from June 25-July 15, 2010.

SHARING THE WEALTH: 16 different Tacoma hitters have hit at least 1 home run this season, good for 2nd most in the league (Reno, 20) and 3rd most in Triple-A (Nashville, 20).

Tuesday marked the 12th game this season that the Rainiers went deep at least twice, and the 10th time in the last 14 contests.

FULL HOUSE: The Rainiers lead all Triple-A clubs with 56 players used through 27 games. The team has used 32 pitchers, including infielder Jantzen Witte, and 25 position players.

GET YOUR RALEIGH CAPS ON: Catching prospect Cal Raleigh went 1-for-4 with a double on Friday. His batting average now sits at .361. Raleigh leads all Triple-A hitters with 12 doubles and is 2nd with 19 XBH (Jo Adell, 21).

Raleigh is also top-10 in the league in batting average (.361), runs (22), total bases (67), SLG (.691), OPS (1.100), RBI (22), and hits (35).

DOUBLE-DIGIT STREAK: During his current 16-game hitting steak, Tacoma's longest of the season, Cal Raleigh is 29-for-69 (.420). Since May 15, Raleigh leads the Triple-A West in hits (29), XBH (15), doubles (9), and ranks top-10 in the league in batting average, total bases (55), RBI (17), OBP (.440), SLG (.797), and OPS (1.237).

Raleigh's streak is now the longest active streak in the Triple-A West after Round Rock outfielder Delino DeShields had his 19-game hitting streak snapped on Thursday against El Paso.

DOUBLE 'EM UP: The Tacoma defense turned two double plays Friday night, their 3rd time doing so this season. Friday ended a double play drought for the Rainiers as they had not doubled anyone up since May 28 and it was their first ground ball double play since May 24. Tacoma has only 13 double plays turned this year, 9th in the league (Oklahoma City, 12).

DAMAGE CONTROL: Tacoma's pitching staff held Salt Lake to a 1-for-8 total with runners in scoring position on Saturday night. The Rainiers hurlers rank 2nd in the Triple-A West with RISP in opponent batting average (.219), hits (53) and WHIP (1.28).

ROSTER CHANGES: The Rainiers lost 2B Shed Long Jr. on Monday as his rehab assignment ended and he was reinstated by Seattle. Long departs Tacoma having hit 10-for-31 (.323) with 5 walks, 8 runs, 2 RBI, 3 2B, and a home run. Tacoma did receive another Major League rehab player as INF Dylan Moore will make his Rainiers season debut tonight. In 41 games with Seattle this year, Moore has gone 20-for-119 (.168) with 5 HR, 19 RBI, and 16 BB. Finally, OF Jarred Kelenic was optioned to Tacoma and will make his first Rainiers appearance since the first series of the season where he went 10-for-27 (370) with 2 HR, 6 RBI, and 8 BB.

