Skeeters Drop First Game in OKC Doubleheader 4-2

(OKLAHOMA CITY, Oklahoma) - The Sugar Land Skeeters were dealt a 4-2 loss by the Oklahoma City Dodgers in the first game of a straight doubleheader Monday afternoon.

The Skeeters jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the second inning on an RBI double from Michael Papierski and RBI single from CJ Hinojosa.

Oklahoma City took the lead in the fourth inning with a three-run frame. Skeeters starter Carson LaRue's outing ended after allowing a leadoff double to Andy Burns. Right-hander Francis Martes, pitching in his first game since being assigned to the Skeeters last Friday, walked Zach Reks with the bases loaded to allow the first run to pass. The other two runs came across following a fielding error from Skeeters shortstop Alex De Goti, with right-hander Michael Kelly on the mound. Martes was issued the losing decision.

The Dodgers added on in the sixth inning on a solo home run from Hamlet Marte. Oklahoma City starter Aaron Wilkerson was awarded the win, allowing two runs on three this through five innings.

Left-hander Ryan Hartman will face off against Dodgers right-hander Edwin Uceta in game two of the doubleheader.

