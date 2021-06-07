Aviators Rally Past Topes to Even Series

Aviators 11 (14-14), Isotopes 8 (9-19) - RGCU Field at Isotopes Park

AT THE DISH: Albuquerque scored six runs in the second inning, courtesy of RBI doubles by Brian Serven, Eric Stamets and Jose Gomez ... Ryan Vilade followed with a run-scoring single to give the Isotopes the lead ... Connor Joe reached on an error with two runs scoring to cap the outburst ... Serven, Taylor Motter and Sam Hilliard all finished with two knocks ... The Topes went 5-for-12 with runners in scoring position.

TOEING THE RUBBER: Starting pitcher Brandon Gold allowed four hits and five runs (four earned) in his five innings of work and left in line for the victory ... Heath Holder surrendered two hits and four earned runs while also walking a pair in a third of an inning to take the loss ... Jesus Tinoco gave up two runs in an inning ... Chris Rusin and Logan Cozart each twirled a scoreless frame.

TOPES TIDBITS: The videoboards in left-center field malfunctioned prior to the start of the seventh inning and were turned off for the remainder of the contest ... Hilliard sprinted up the hill in center field and robbed Luis Barrera of extra bases to start the game ... Albuquerque has gone five consecutive home games without hitting a home run, the first time that has happened since May 2-6, 2015 vs. Salt Lake and Las Vegas ... The Topes had only three hits after the third inning ... Sunday marked just the second time in the last nine games that the Isotopes pitching staff gave up more than four runs.

ON DECK: Albuquerque and Las Vegas play the fifth game of this set Monday night at 6:35 PM MT. The New Mexico Department of Health and the Isotopes will be holding a COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the ballpark throughout this entire homestand, with Pfizer shots being administered to anyone 12 years and older who hasn't yet received their vaccine. The vaccination clinic is for ticketed fans attending the game. Individuals who receive a shot will be given two Reserved Level ticket vouchers for any remaining 2021 Isotopes game, excluding July 4. Vaccines will be administered at Jack Daniel's Old No. 7 Club on Monday, subject to change. RHP Ryan Castellani (1-4, 7.54) will start for the Isotopes and Oakland's Triple-A affiliate will go with RHP Paul Blackburn (1-1, 3.90).

