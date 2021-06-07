Abraham Toro Powers Skeeters to Split of OKC Doubleheader

(OKLAHOMA CITY, Oklahoma) - Abraham Toro helped deliver the Sugar Land Skeeters a 3-2 win over the Oklahoma City Dodgers on Monday night.

Toro hit a two-run home run to right field in the third inning. It was his first Skeeters home run of the season and gave him eight RBIs over his last eight games.

Skeeters starter Ryan Hartman picked up his second straight winning decision. He has struck out 26 batters over his last 18 2/3 innings. Ronel Blanco tossed a scoreless seventh inning to collect his team-leading fourth save of the season.

Alex De Goti got the Skeeters on the board in the first inning with a bases-loaded walk. The win Monday night gave the Skeeters a split of a doubleheader to make up for a postponement of Saturday's scheduled game.

Rangel Ravelo made it a one-run game in the sixth inning with a two-run home to center field. It was Ravelo's second homer of the season, which is tied for second in Triple A West.

The Skeeters and Dodgers finish their six-game series at 7:05 p.m. on Tuesday night. Right-hander Peter Solomon will get the start for the Skeeters facing right-hander Markus Solbach of Oklahoma City.

