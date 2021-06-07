Concessionaire to Hold Job Fair this Thursday, June 10

Spectra Food Services and Hospitality, the exclusive concessionaire at Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park, will be holding a job fair this Thursday afternoon, June 10, from 4-7 p.m.

Spectra is looking to fill more than 50 game-day positions, with some of jobs being fill on-the-spot.

Applicants should bring a resume, photo ID, Social Security card and proof of alcohol certification if applicable.

Those interviewing can apply for a wide range of positions, including:

- Suite attendants

- Hospitality attendants

- Food Runners

- Dishwashers

- Bartenders

- Spectra Security

- Cooks

Applications can be completed in advance to help expedite the process.

