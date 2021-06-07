6.7 Aces Notes

Last night vs. Sacramento:

The Aces nearly completed their nine-run comeback but fell to the Sacramento River Cats, 12-11, on Sunday afternoon.

Camden Duzenack registered an Aces' inside-the-park home run for the first time since Ildemaro Vargas on Sept. 2, 2018, against Albuquerque.

Josh VanMeter reached base safely in 10 straight games with a solo homer in the bottom of the first. The dinger also marked his first in Triple-A since May 3, 2019, with Louisville.

Drew Ellis homered for the first time since Opening Day with a two-run shot in the bottom of the fourth. Ellis has also scored and recorded a hit in five straight games.

Reno trailed by as many as nine and scored seven unanswered runs before the River Cats drove in two in the eighth.

10 games down, 20 more to go:

In 10 contests against Sacramento this season, eight players are batting over .300 at the dish with a minimum of 10 at-bats, while seven have knocked in five or more runs.

Henry Ramos and Seth Beer lead the team in hits against Sacramento, racking up 10 each while combining for five extra-base hits and 11 RBIs.

Beer has recorded at least one hit in five straight games against the River Cats since the series finale in Sacramento on May 25.

Matt Lipka and Bryan Holaday sit atop the team leaderboard in RBIs, each driving in 10 apiece.

Biggest Little City Pitchers:

Aces starters dropped to fourth from second with a 5.75 ERA in the Triple-A West after Sunday's game. Reno's starting pitchers have tossed 117.2 innings, sitting in third.

Despite his rough outing on June 1 against Tacoma, Josh Green has emerged as the Aces' top starter, going 3-1 in four starts and boasting a 3.67 ERA and 16 strikeouts. The right-hander is also the only Aces pitcher to toss five or more innings in all of his starts this year.

The Aces' bullpen ranks second in saves with 10, coming in just 12 opportunities.

Aguilar has been stellar out of the bullpen for Reno, going 3-0 in his Triple-A West-leading 13 appearances while striking out 15 batters in 11.2 innings. His 2.31 ERA sits in second among relievers with at least 11 appearances.

Cameron Gann has not allowed a run in 12.2 innings of work since May 10. His scoreless streak ranks first in Triple-A West and third in all of Minor League Baseball's top league.

Aces of all late-game trades:

The Aces have stormed back in the second half of the contest in eight games this season, storming back to either tie the game or take a lead.

Reno toppled Tacoma with a pair of walk-off wins on May 28 and May 30. The Aces erased a four-run deficit to down Rainiers, 8-7, on a walk-off RBI single by Drew Ellis in the top of the 10th. Two days later, a walk-off, three-run homer by Bryan Holaday completed a five-run come-from-behind victory over the Rainiers, 7-6.

The Aces are the scariest team after the sixth frame, leading all of Triple-A with a .313 batting average, 70 runs scored and 22 doubles.

Reno has reclaimed its top spot in the league with a .303 batting average when trailing, while also scoring 77 runs after being down in a game.

On the flip side, the team remains atop Triple-A West when ahead in batting average (.305). The Aces also rank second in runs (84), hits (121) and doubles (32) trailing Sugar Land.

Locked and loaded:

The Aces' bats have been stellar to start the 2021 campaign, registering a Triple-A-leading 289 hits, 63 doubles and 195 runs.

The team also ranks third in the division with nine triples, while outscoring their opponents, 195-170.

Three active players have recorded at least 20 base knocks, while only two, Seth Beer and Drew Ellis, have registered 10 or more extra-base hits.

Beer leads the team with 29 hits while he is also tied for first in Triple-A West with 12 doubles.

Blake Lalli's squad has boasted an 18-10 record through the first 28 games, holding the best record in franchise history over that span.

