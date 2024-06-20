Tacoma Earns 40th Win

TACOMA, WA - The Tacoma Rainiers (40-31) evened the series, beating the Las Vegas Aviators (36-35) by a score of 7-1, Wednesday at Cheney Stadium.

Both teams were held scoreless through the first three frames, but Tacoma got on the board in the fourth. They scored two runs on a home run from Jason Vosler, his team-leading 14th of the year.

Emerson Hancock didn't need any more support, as the right-hander tossed four scoreless frames, allowing just one hit and two walks while striking out three. He left the game early with an injury, but Tacoma's bullpen maintained the stellar pitching.

A bases loaded walk from Vosler made it 3-0 after five innings and Tacoma added on two more in the seventh and the eighth highlighted by a two-run home run from Jonatan Clase.

Tacoma couldn't complete the shutout, as Las Vegas scored with two outs in the ninth on back-to-back doubles. Ty Buttrey recorded the final outs of the ninth to complete at 7-1 victory.

POSTGAME NOTES: Jonatan Clase went 4-for-5 with two runs scored, a home run and two runs batted in tonight. It marked his 13th multi-hit game of the season. Trevor Kelley earned the win, throwing two scoreless innings of relief. He struck out three of the five batters he faced.

Tacoma and Las Vegas will play game three of their six-game series tomorrow night, with first pitch from Cheney Stadium set for 7:05 pm. For more information and tickets, visit https://www.milb.com/tacoma.

