Patriotic Weekend Kicks off Aces July Promotional Schedule

June 20, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Reno Aces News Release







RENO, Nev. - Kicking off with Patriotic Weekend from July 4-6, the Reno Aces have released their promo tional schedule today, which includes 15 home games in the month. The BLC-nine will begin the month with a three-game series against the Sacramento River Cats, Triple-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants.

Then the club will play a pair of six-game sets later in the month against the Round Rock Express, Triple-A affiliate of the Texas Rangers, and Las Vegas Aviators, Triple-A affiliate of the Oakland Athletics, at Greater Nevada Field.

Below is a breakdown of all the fun promotions fans will experience at Greater Nevada Field for the month of July.

Patriotic Weekend at Greater Nevada Field

The three best days of the year at Greater Nevada Field has arrived! Fans enjoying an Aces game will experience three-straight nights of fun (and fireworks)!

On the field, the Reno Aces will be wearing specialty American flag-themed jerseys all three nights which will be auctioned to benefit the Reno Aces Foundation.

July 4 - Independence Day Celebration presented by Travel Nevada, KTVN, and KBUL 98.1, in partnership with Pyro Guys, Inc.

Join in the celebration of America and its favorite pastime! July 4th is the best day of the year at Greater Nevada Field, and it will be capped off with an extended fireworks spectacular!

July 5 - Fireworks Friday, presented by Panasonic Energy and Ten Country 93.7, in partnership with Pyro Guys, Inc.

July 6 - Military Appreciation Night presented by USA Bath

SPECIAL EVENTS:

Fireworks Fridays, presented by Panasonic Energy and Ten Country 97.3, in partnership with Pyro Guys, Inc.

Every Friday home game will feature pre, during, and post-game fireworks.

Friday, July 5 th vs. Sacramento River Cats

Friday, July 12 th, vs. Round Rock Express

Friday, July 26 th, vs. Las Vegas Aviators

Super Saturdays, presented by KOLO 8 News Now and The River 103.7

Grateful Dead Night presented by Nevada Mining Association and Dillard's

Saturday, July 13 th vs. Round Rock Express

What a long, strange trip its' been Calling all Deadheads! The Aces are bringing Haight-Ashbury to Greater Nevada Field with Grateful Dead night. at Greater Nevada Field on July 13 featuring a Reno Aces tie-dye shirt giveaway!

Star Wars Night

Saturday, July 27 th, vs. Las Vegas Aviators

Aces fans! The Rebellion needs your help! Join the fight against the Aviators on July 27 on Star Wars Night ft. a special Star Wars on-field jersey!

Dog Day presented by Sit Means Sit, NBC News 4, Fox 11, and Nevada Sports Net

Wednesday, July 10 th, vs. Round Rock Express

For more information or paperwork requirements: https://www.milb.com/reno/tickets/dogdays

Micheladas de Reno presented by Travel Nevada, Telemundo, and Juan 101.7

Tuesday, July 23 rd, vs. Las Vegas Aviators

The team will take the field in their all victory-blue uniforms for the second of five scheduled Micheladas games this season at Greater Nevada Field.

More information, details, and tickets about the new brand can be found at MicheladasdeReno.com.

Silver State Series, presented by Nevada Health Link

The Aces will battle for Silver State supremacy as they host their interstate rivals, the Las Vegas Aviators, Triple-A affiliate of the Oakland Athletics, for the first of two times at Greater Nevada Field from July 23-28.

July Daily Deals:

Taco Tuesdays, presented by JOIN Inc. and Alice 96.5

Fans can enjoy two (2) street tacos for $8.00.

Wild Wednesdays, presented by Wild 102.9 FM

$10.29 infield reserve tickets every Wednesday using the code "WILD" at RenoAces.com

Coors Light Throwback Thursdays, presented by 2 News Nevada and KBUL 98.1

The Aces will take the field as the Reno Silver Sox every Thursday home game at Greater Nevada Field. $2 Coors Light drafts and Silver Sox merchandise will be available.

Fireworks Friday, presented by Panasonic Energy and Ten Country 93.7, in partnership with Pyro Guys, Inc.

Super Saturday, presented by KOLO 8 News Now and The River 103.7

Family Sundays, presented by Tesla and SUNNY 106.9 FM

Postgame kids (12-years and younger) run the bases presented by Model Dairy.

$1 Hot Dogs.

Season-Long Military Discount: $3 OFF per ticket purchase, up to six (6) tickets, for active or retired military members with valid ID at Greater Nevada Field Ticket Office or by purchasing online at RenoAces.com.

Single-game tickets for the entire 2024 Reno Aces home schedule are on sale at RenoAces.com, the Greater Nevada Field Ticket Office, or by texting "TIXX" to 21003. Season Memberships are available via RenoAces.com, texting "MEMBER" to 21003, or calling (775) 334-7000.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from June 20, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.