Isotopes Earn 8-5 Win Over Oklahoma City Baseball Club

June 20, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

The Albuquerque Isotopes took the lead in the third inning and never trailed in an 8-5 win against the Oklahoma City Baseball Club Thursday night at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. Albuquerque loaded the bases in the third inning and Brendan Rodgers, on a MLB Rehab Assignment from the Colorado Rockies, connected on a two-run double for a 2-0 lead. The Isotopes (24-48) added two runs in the fifth inning on a solo home run by Trevor Boone and a RBI double by Drew Romo. OKC's James Outman cut the lead in half with a two-run home run out to the Miller Lite Landing in left field in the fifth inning. Albuquerque extended the lead with two more runs in the sixth inning before a RBI double by Drew Avans cut the lead to three runs in the bottom of the inning. OKC (39-33) scored two more runs in the seventh inning to cut the lead to 6-5 on a RBI groundout by Trey Sweeney before a run scored on a wild pitch. The Isotopes added two more runs in the ninth inning on a sacrifice fly and RBI single.

Of Note:

-Oklahoma City lost for the second time in three games and is now 2-6 in the last eight games...Albuquerque took a 2-1 lead in the six-game series between the teams.

-Drew Avans reached base four times, going 2-for-3 with a double, triple, two walks, one RBI and one run scored. He also finished the game with a career-high three assists in right field, throwing out two Isotopes runners at home plate

and another at third base...Over his last two games, Avans is 5-for-8 with four extra-base hits and five runs scored and has extended his season-best on-base streak to 16 games...Avans now has seven triples this season and 25 triples in his OKC career as he added

to his Bricktown-era career record for triples Thursday.

-James Outman went 2-for-4 with a home run, two RBI and two runs scored as he hit OKC's first home run of the current series and his seventh homer in 27 games with OKC. Over his last two games, Outman is now 4-for-9 with a double and a homer.

-Sauryn Lao made his Triple-A debut and pitched two scoreless and hitless innings with two strikeouts for OKC. He faced six batters, throwing 28 pitches (16 strikes), after joining the team from Double-A Tulsa where he made 20 relief appearances this season.

-Oklahoma City scored at least five runs for a sixth straight game and for the 17th time in the last 21 games. However, the eight runs scored by the Isotopes marked the second time in the current series and fourth time in the last six games

OKC allowed eight or more runs.

Next Up: The series between Oklahoma City and Albuquerque continues at 7:05 p.m. Friday at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark with

Friday Night Fireworks, presented by Delta Dental, scheduled to follow the game.

Tickets for OKC home games for the remainder of the season are available now at okcbaseball.com/tickets. Live radio coverage of each OKC Baseball Club game begins 15 minutes before first pitch on AM 1340 "The Game," 1340thegame.com and through the free iHeartRadio or MiLB First Pitch apps.

