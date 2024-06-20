OKC Baseball Club Game Notes - June 20, 2024

June 20, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Oklahoma City Baseball Club News Release







Albuquerque Isotopes (23-48) at Oklahoma City Baseball Club (39-32)

Game #72 of 150/First Half #72 of 75/Home #33 of 75

Pitching Probables: ABQ-RHP Karl Kauffmann (2-6, 8.18) vs. OKC-RHP Chris Vallimont (1-1, 8.79)

Thursday, June 20, 2024 | Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark | Oklahoma City, Okla. | 7:05 p.m. CT

Radio: KGHM-AM 1340 The Game, 1340thegame.com, iHeartRadio; Video: MiLB.tv, Bally Live

Today's Game: The Oklahoma City Baseball Club looks for back-to-back wins when the team's series against the Albuquerque Isotopes continues at 7:05 p.m. at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. The six-game series between the teams is tied, 1-1, and OKC has won two of the last three games...This series between OKC and Albuquerque will close out the first half of the PCL season and is the fourth and final series between the teams in 2024...Tonight is an OKC 89ers Night and players and coaches will wear special OKC 89ers jerseys and hats in recognition of the franchise's pre-Bricktown history.

Last Game: Drew Avans dodged a tag at home plate in the 11th inning to score the winning run on a wild pitch for the Oklahoma City Baseball Club in a 5-4 win against the Albuquerque Isotopes Wednesday afternoon at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. Oklahoma City had come back to tie the game, 4-4, in the bottom of the ninth inning. With two outs and down to OKC's final strike, Avans lined a double to deep right field. Andre Lipcius followed, and down to OKC's final strike once again, looped a RBI single to shallow left-center field to score Avans and force extra innings. Neither team scored over the next three half-innings in extras, and OKC had the bases loaded with two outs when Avans scored the winning run. Oklahoma City had taken the first lead of the day in the third inning of the back-and-forth game. Avans tripled and scored on a RBI double by Lipcius. Albuquerque tied the score on a solo home run by Grant Lavigne in the fourth inning and took a 2-1 lead before OKC went back in front, 3-2, on a two-run single by Trey Sweeney in the fifth inning. The Isotopes tied the score in the eighth inning and took the lead in the ninth inning on a sacrifice fly before OKC's comeback.

Today's Probable Pitcher: Chris Vallimont (1-1) makes his fifth start with OKC since signing with the Los Angeles Dodgers in late May as a free agent...Vallimont last pitched June 14 in Sugar Land, allowing a nine runs and six hits (two homers) over 3.1 innings, along with a season-high four walks and one strikeout, and was charged with the loss in OKC's 10-8 defeat. The run total tied his career high as well as tied the most runs allowed by an OKC pitcher this season...Over his first 9.0 innings with OKC, Vallimont allowed just one run and seven hits with three walks and six strikeouts. But over his last 5.1 innings, he has given up 13 runs and 10 hits, including four homers, with six walks and five strikeouts...He made his team debut May 29 with six scoreless innings in Albuquerque. He allowed four hits, with one walk and five strikeouts and completed four of six frames on 12 or fewer pitches as he faced four or fewer batters in five of six innings. Vallimont threw 75 pitches (50 strikes) and held the Isotopes 1-for-11 with runners on base and 0-for-5 with RISP. It was the longest scoreless start by an OKC pitcher this season and his longest scoreless outing since July 2021 with Double-A Wichita...Valliimont began the season with the York Revolution of the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball, posting a 3-1 record and 3.29 ERA with 33 strikeouts, a 0.88 WHIP and .172 BAA. He pitched at least 5.0 innings in all five starts for York and allowed two or fewer runs in three of five outings. He did not allow more than five hits in any game...Last season, Vallimont pitched in 30 Triple-A games (nine starts) with Norfolk and Columbus and also made his Major League debut with the Baltimore Orioles. He began the season with Norfolk, making 14 appearances (eight starts) before making his ML debut with Baltimore July 3 at the New York Yankees...He was designated for assignment and traded to Cleveland for cash July 6, then closed out the season making 16 appearances (one start) for Columbus...Vallimont was originally selected by Miami in the fifth round of the 2018 MLB Draft out of Mercyhurst University in Erie, Pa...Tonight is his second appearance of the season against Albuquerque.

Against the Isotopes: 2024: 15-5 2023: 10-14 All-time: 153-124 At OKC: 83-53 OKC and the Isotopes meet for their fourth and final series of 2024 and OKC has won six of eight meetings against the Isotopes at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark so far this season...OKC won each of the first three series of the season between the teams - April 2-7 in OKC (5-1), April 23-28 in Albuquerque (4-2) and May 28-June 2 in Albuquerque (5-1) - and has already clinched a win in the season series...Eight of the first 12 games between the teams this season were settled by one or two runs, and now 10 of 20 games have been decided by one or two runs...Through the first 18 meetings this season, OKC outscored Albuquerque, 164-99, hit 35 home runs (compared to 19 for Albuquerque) and recorded seven games with at least 11 runs...On April 25, OKC scored at least 21 runs for the fifth time during the team's Bricktown era, spanning 3,593 games since 1998 (OKC has since recorded another 21-plus-run game)...Entering the current series, Trey Sweeney batted .426 (29x68) with 15 extra-base hits, including seven home runs, 25 RBI and 23 runs scored through his first 17 games against the Isotopes. Ryan Ward racked up nine homers, 15 extra-base hits and 25 RBI through his first 15 games against the Isotopes...Last season, the Isotopes were one of three teams OKC posted a losing head-to-head record against, as Albuquerque won a season series against OKC for the first time since 2017. In 2023, the Isotopes went 9-3 at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark for their most wins in OKC. They also won four straight games against OKC within the same series for the first time since Aug. 8-11, 2008.

Wild Wednesday: Wednesday was OKC's fourth extra-inning game of the season, evening the team's record at 2-2 in extras. The 11-inning game matched the team's season-long game in terms of innings and was OKC's third 11-inning game this season. It was OKC's first extra-inning game overall since May 7 in Sugar Land (a 3-2 loss in 10 innings) and first at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark since May 4 against Salt Lake (a 5-4 win in 11 innings)...Wednesday's game lasted 3 hours, 30 minutes for the longest game of the season in terms of time at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark and it was OKC's third-longest game of the season overall as nine-inning games in Albuquerque April 24 (3:32) and in Sugar Land June 15 (3:31) lasted longer...Additionally, OKC's walk-off win was the team's third of the season and second via a wild pitch. OKC also scored the game-winning run May 24 against Reno on a wild pitch in the ninth inning for a 4-3 win...Wednesday marked the second time this season OKC trailed entering their final at-bat in the ninth inning and tied the game, along with June 1 at Albuquerque. However, in that previous game, the Isotopes eventually won in the bottom of the ninth inning.

Drew Up: Drew Avans finished with a game-high three hits Wednesday, going 3-for-5 with a double, triple, walk and scored four runs. His run total matched his and OKC's season-high mark for runs scored in a game as he scored four of OKC's five runs, including the game-tying run in the ninth inning and the game-winning run in the 11th inning...His triple in the third inning was his sixth of the season and 24th of his OKC career as he added to his Bricktown-era career record for triples. His six triples this season are tied for second-most in the league...Avans' 59 runs scored this season pace the PCL. He ranks fourth with 78 hits and 21 stolen bases...Avans extended his season-best on-base streak to 15 games Wednesday...Throughout this season, Avans has established new Bricktown era career records for walks (217) and triples (24). He ranks second all-time during the Bricktown era with 401 career games and 103 stolen bases, while ranking fourth in hits (393) - three hits shy of tying for third place - and fifth in doubles (74)...Through his first 14 games of June, Avans is bating .345 (20x58) with seven extra-base hits, 10 RBI and 12 runs scored...Including Wednesday, Avans has registered 25 multi-hit games over his 63 games overall.

Well Fed: Hunter Feduccia had Wednesday off but went 2-for-4 with a double and drove in four of OKC's five runs Tuesday, marking his fourth game of the season with four or more RBI as he extended his hitting streak to a season-best eight games. During the streak, Feduccia is 10-for-28 (.357) with two doubles, three homers and 12 RBI. He last hit safely in eight consecutive games July 20-30, 2021 with Double-A Tulsa and last hit safely in more than eight games as part of a 10-game streak July 4-17, 2021 with Tulsa...In his last 11 games, Feduccia is 16-for-41 (.390) with four doubles, a triple, three homers, 14 RBI, eight walks and nine runs scored and his 1.246 OPS, .756 SLG and .490 OBP lead the PCL during the stretch...Since May 7, Feduccia is batting .359 (33x92) with 14 extra-base hits, 26 RBI and 17 runs scored over 24 games...Feduccia has also recorded a RBI in five straight games (11 RBI) - tied for the third-longest RBI streak of the season by an OKC player and one behind the team-high.

Up to Kode: Kody Hoese went 2-for-5 yesterday to extend his season-best on-base streak to 13 games. He has hit safely in 11 of the 13 games, going 18-for-48 (.375) with six doubles, two homers, eight RBI, 12 runs scored and seven walks, including a season-high three walks in Tuesday's series opener...Since May 28, Hoese has hit safely in 14 of 17 games, batting .394 (26x66) with seven doubles, two homers, 12 RBI, 16 runs scored, eight walks and nine multi-hit games. His batting average since May 28 paces the PCL, while his .461 OBP is third, his 26 hits are tied for fourth and his 1.052 OPS is fifth.

Dinger Details: Oklahoma City has been held without a home run in back-to-back games and will look to avoid matching the team's season-long homer-less stretch of the season at three games tonight...Entering the current series, OKC had hit 10 homers over the previous four games in Sugar Land, accounting for 18 of OKC's 24 runs. OKC has now been held without a home run in five of the last nine games. Prior to that, OKC had compiled a season-best stretch of 11 consecutive games with a home run. OKC hit 23 homers during the streak. It was the team's longest string of games with a home run since a 12-game streak Sept. 6-19, 2021 (25 HR)...OKC's 25 home runs in June are in a four-way tie for most in the PCL...Overall this season, OKC's 97 homers are second-most in the PCL behind Sugar Land's 111 HR and OKC's Ryan Ward (18 HR) and Andre Lipcius (17 HR) rank first and second in the league in homers...On the other hand, OKC has allowed five home runs over the first two games of the series against Albuquerque. The Isotopes hit four homers Tuesday, matching the season-high for an OKC opponent, which has happened three times this season and all three times have occurred against the Isotopes. Albuquerque also hit four home runs against OKC June 1 and April 27 at Isotopes Park. The four homers Tuesday were the most allowed by OKC at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark since April 2, 2023 against Tacoma when the Rainiers (4 HR)...OKC has allowed 60 home runs overall this season - fewest in Triple-A. However, the team has already allowed 22 home runs through 16 games in June after giving up 12 home runs throughout the entire month of May (27 games). OKC has allowed at least one homer in four straight home games (9 HR) and five of six home games (11 HR).

Getting Offensive: Oklahoma City has now scored at least five runs in five straight games (32 R) as well as in 10 of the last 13 games and in 16 of the last 20 games (141 R; 7.1 RPG). OKC's 141 runs scored since May 28 are third-most in Triple-A and among all teams in the full-season Minors...OKC's 439 runs scored in 71 games (6.2 rpg) overall are tied for second-most among PCL teams this season, but also tied for second-most among all teams in the Minors. OKC trails only Sugar Land (488) - which won the first-half PCL title last night - and is tied with Reno in total runs scored so far this season... Wednesday was just OKC's fourth double-digit hit game over the last 14 games. OKC's 116 hits since June 4 (14 G) are third-fewest in the league.

Around the Horn: Trey Sweeney singled and drove in two runs yesterday. Through 19 games against the Isotopes this season, Sweeney leads OKC with 32 hits, including 16 for extra bases (7 HR), and 28 RBI in the season series, batting .416 (32x77)...OKC committed two errors Wednesday, snapping the team's season-best stretch of eight straight games without an error and matching the team's error total from the previous 14 games combined...Albuquerque totaled 23 at-bats with runners in scoring position yesterday were the most by an opponent since April 19, 2023 in Albuquerque (24). OKC limited the Isotopes 3-for-23 with RISP Wednesday, including 1-for-the-last 14 and 0-for-the-last-8.

