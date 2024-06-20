Bees Take Down Aces for Third Straight Victory

The Salt Lake Bees captured their third straight victory over the Reno Aces on Thursday evening at Smith's Ballpark, taking a 7-3 win into the second half of the six-game series.

The Bees tallied at least seven runs for the second time this series as Keston Hiura crushed two home runs while racking up five RBI and Miguel Sano drove in another pair of runs. Hiura is the fifth Bee to record a multi-homer game this season as he's lifted five home runs in seven games with Salt Lake. The heart of the order shined, going a combined 6-for-10 at the dish as Jordyn Adams, Sano, and Hiura all saw the ball well.

Making another strong outing, Davis Daniel (W, 5-4) added yet another quality start to his 2024 total, grabbing his fifth of the season. Daniel fired 6.2 innings and sat down six Aces via the strikeout while allowing three runs on eight hits. The Aces scored all three runs in different innings by taking one in the second, one in the fifth, and their last in the seventh inning. The Bees' bullpen was dominant in relief as Guillermo Zuniga retired the only batter he saw to finish off the seventh inning while Tayron Guerrero and Bryan Shaw each hurled a scoreless inning to slam the door.

The Bees scored first for the second time this series as Adams drew a one-out walk and stole his 17th bag of the season to put himself in scoring position for Hiura to line a two-out RBI single to center field, giving the home club a one-run edge. Reno responded quickly with Sergio Alcantara doubling to right field, scoring Ronaldo Hernandez from first to tie the game. Salt Lake regained the lead in the fourth inning as Hiura took flight to lead off the inning for his fourth home run of the season, putting the Bees back in front 2-1. The Aces took no time to tie the game in the fifth inning with Sergio Alcantara leading off the inning with a double and advancing to third after a wild pitch, setting up Albert Almora Jr, to drive in the tying run with a single into right field. The Bees took care of business throughout the rest of the game after Sano lined a two-RBI single with two outs, scoring D'Shawn Knowles from second and Adams from first in the ensuing frame to stretch the Bees' lead 4-2. The Aces grabbed a run back in the seventh inning after Alcantara led off with a single and advanced to second on a sacrifice bunt before scoring when Almora Jr. added another RBI with a single to cut the deficit to one run, 4-3. Hiura put the game away in the eighth inning, punching a 481-foot, 3-run home run to center field, scoring Adams and Sano.

The second half of the series will commence tomorrow evening at Smith's Ballpark with first pitch set for 6:35 p.m. on Occidentals Night. Chase Silseth will make his third start for Salt Lake on the bump while Humberto Castellanos is set to toe the rubber for the Aces.

