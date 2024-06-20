OKC Baseball Club MVP Program Culminates with MVP Field Day Saturday

OKLAHOMA CITY - More than 22,000 Oklahoma elementary school students in second, third and fourth grade participated in the eighth year of the OKC Baseball Club MVP Program: Encouraging STEM Education presented by Devon Energy and Olsson during the 2023-24 school year.

This year's program culminates Saturday, June 22, with MVP Field Day from 10 a.m. to noon at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark - an exclusive event for participating MVP students and teachers, as well as their families. More than 1,400 tickets have been distributed to students and teachers from across Oklahoma to attend MVP Field Day.

The event will include STEM activities presented by Devon Energy, Olsson, Southwestern Oklahoma State University/Sage Camp, Women's Energy Network, Engage Learning, Oklahoma Energy Resources Board, Science Museum Oklahoma, First Robotics, Mad Science, Fine Arts of Oklahoma, the National Memorial Museum, Rose State College, NASA Oklahoma, OG&E, Kid Wind, Oklahoma State University College of Veterinary Medicine, Oklahoma State University Horticulture and United Dynamics.

"The MVP Program continues to grow every year and MVP Field Day is a fun way for us to celebrate and reward participating students and teachers each summer following their hard work throughout the academic year," OKC Baseball Club President and General Manager Michael Byrnes said. "We enjoy seeing the concourse filled with unique STEM activities, families and curious students continuing to learn at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark."

The OKC Baseball Club MVP Program: Encouraging STEM Education is a free, easy-to-use and powerful education tool for second-, third- and fourth-grade teachers presented by Devon and Olsson. Used in classrooms across Oklahoma since 2017, the MVP Program helps teachers motivate students to learn and participate inside and outside the classroom by recognizing and rewarding students for their achievements.

Additional information about the OKC Baseball Club MVP Program can be found at okcbaseball.com/mvp. Questions about the program can be directed to mvp@okcbaseball.com.

