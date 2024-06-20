Sugar Land Tops El Paso

The El Paso Chihuahuas took a 1-0 lead early Wednesday night at Southwest University Park, but the Sugar Land Space Cowboys scored seven unanswered runs and won 7-1. The win clinched the Pacific Coast League first half title for the Space Cowboys, which means they will host the best-of-three PCL Championship Series in September.

El Paso's lone run came on a two-out RBI single by Brett Sullivan in the bottom of the third inning. Nate Mondou and Tirso Ornelas had two hits each for the Chihuahuas. Chihuahuas third baseman Eguy Rosario went 0-for-3 but walked in the eighth inning to move his on-base streak to 25 consecutive games. Mondou's double in the fifth inning was El Paso's only extra-base hit.

The Chihuahuas turned three double plays to match their season high. Chihuahuas reliever Luke Westphal pitched three shutout innings and struck out four batters without walking any. The Space Cowboys have won the first two games of the series. The Chihuahuas have dropped six of their last seven games.

Box Score: Gameday: Space Cowboys 7, Chihuahuas 1 Final Score (06/19/2024) (milb.com)

Team Records: Sugar Land (47-24), El Paso (29-42)

Next Game: Thursday at 6:35 p.m. Mountain Time at Southwest University Park. Sugar Land RHP Blair Henley (3-4, 5.00) vs. El Paso RHP Gabe Mosser (3-3, 6.17). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.

